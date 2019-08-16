Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
»
1-min read

Tussle Between Goa, IOA Continues Over Delayed National Games

The Goa government and the Indian Olympic Association continue their tiff regarding the stagging of the hosting of the 36th National Games.

IANS

Updated:August 16, 2019, 3:34 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Tussle Between Goa, IOA Continues Over Delayed National Games
36th National Games was scheduled to be hosted in 2019 (Photo Credit: Facebook)
Loading...

Panaji: The tussle between the Goa government and the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) continues over the hosting of the 36th National Games in the coastal state, with the Chief Minister insisting that it is up to the association to decide the dates for the already delayed event.

"IOA has to decide. We have said that it (dates) will be advanced in six months and they have to inform us of the dates. We will be ready," Sawant said reiterating the Goa government's position that the state would be ready to host the games in May 2020, as against November 2019, when they were originally scheduled to be held.

"The ball is in their (IOA) court. It is necessary for them to decide. Goa will be prepared... National Games' infrastructure is being raised. We are not short on infrastructure," Sawant said while speaking at an athletics meet organised in the memory of former Chief Minister late Manohar Parrikar near Panaji.

Sawant also said that the necessary infrastructure required to host the much-delayed Games will be completed soon.

Delay in completing the requisite infrastructure in Goa has been one of the reasons behind the delay in hosting the Games, the last edition of which was held in Jharkhand in 2011.

The state government has already written to the IOA to allocate dates around May 2020 for the hosting of the Games.

Ajgaonkar also pointed out that "all previous editions" of the National Games had been delayed in the past.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months. Use code FREEDOM.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram