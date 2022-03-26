Tvesa Malik, Amandeep Drall Make the Cut at Joburg Ladies Open Golf

Indian golfer Tvesa Malik went one shot better than her first round with an even par 73 to make the cut at the Joburg Ladies Open here. Tvesa was one of the only two Indians to make the cut as she was 1-over 147 and in Tied-16th place.

The other Indian to make the cut was Amandeep Drall (78-73) who fought back well after a disappointing first round.

Amandeep, a multiple winner on the domestic Tour in India, is now Tied-48th.

The other Indians in the field, Vani Kapoor (76-78), Diksha Dagar (79-77) and Siddhi Kapoor (84-78) missed the cut, which fell at 7-over.

Tvesa had one birdie and one bogey on either side of the course.

Maria Hernandez and LET rookie Linn Grant are tied at the top heading into the final day at the Par-73.

Overnight leader Hernandez produced a steadier second round, with three birdies and two bogeys enough to come home in 72 (-1) and keep her name at the top of the leader board heading into the weekend.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, Grant recovered admirably from a bogey and double bogey on the third and fourth respectively to pull herself back up the leader board throughout the day, having birdied the first.

Alice Hewson and Kim Metraux are hot on the heels of the leading duo heading into the final 18 holes, as the English star picked up four shots on the front nine, before a solitary bogey on the tenth saw her finish three shots to the good for her day’s play and just a shot behind the leading pair.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and Ukraine-Russia War Live Updates here.