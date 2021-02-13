News18 Logo

Twins Finalize $6.25M Contract For New Closer Alex Colomé
1-MIN READ

Twins Finalize $6.25M Contract For New Closer Alex Colomé

MINNEAPOLIS: The Minnesota Twins finalized their $6.25 million, one-year contract with right-handed reliever Alex Colom on Friday, bolstering the back of their bullpen with an experienced closer.

The deal, which was agreed to last week, will pay Colom a $5 million base salary for 2021 and includes a $5.5 million option for 2022 that can be declined by the Twins with a $1.25 million buyout.

Colom was the primary ninth-inning pitcher for the Chicago White Sox the last two seasons, posting an 0.81 ERA and 12 saves in 21 appearances in 2020.

The 32-year-old Colom made the All-Star team in 2016, his first season as a closer for the Tampa Bay Rays and led the league with 47 saves in 2017.

Minnesota holds its first pitchers and catchers workout of spring training next Friday.

More AP MLB coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports


