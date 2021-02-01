WWE Royal Rumble 2021: Twitter Erupts as Edge Wins Rumble Eliminating Randy Orton

The Rated R superstar Edge has won the men's WWE Royal Rumble 2021 eliminating his old foe Randy Orton. Entering the Royal Rumble at the first spot, the WWE Hall of Famer etched his name in the history books by winning the 30-man match for the second time in his career. His last victory back in 2010, exactly on this day. He joins an elite list of WWE Superstars with two Royal Rumble wins. He now gets the chance to headline Wrestlemania.

This is how Twitter reacted after Edge notched up this huge win:

Terrifying finish but gotta love that moment for Edge! Didn’t think they could top Bianca but that’s a pretty feel good night! #RoyalRumble pic.twitter.com/NuWsmeOzxR — Phil Chambers (@PhilMyChambers) February 1, 2021

And to think I'd never ever see Edge back in the ring wrestling. Last year he returned and my heart was beating so fast, this year....HE WON THE WHOLE THING AT #1. Absolutely brilliant. 👏#RoyalRumble pic.twitter.com/8TMSQN6M5P — Nathan 💙💛 (@WWELUFC) February 1, 2021

2020: Legendary Return!2021: Wins the Royal Rumble Match! What A Year for Edge! 🔥 #RoyalRumble pic.twitter.com/MgCKCoNbBN— RysterRyan (Ryan) (@RysteerRyan) February 1, 2021

EDGE!!!!!!!!Let the Cinderella story be told!A great way to end a very good #RoyalRumble @EdgeRatedR — Mick Foley (@RealMickFoley) February 1, 2021

The 47-year-old, who won the Rumble in 2010, ended a near-decade of retirement with his shock return at last year’s event.