News18» News»Sports»WWE Royal Rumble 2021: Twitter Erupts as Edge Wins Rumble Eliminating Randy Orton
1-MIN READ

WWE Royal Rumble 2021: Twitter Erupts as Edge Wins Rumble Eliminating Randy Orton

Edge wins WWE Royal Rumble (Photo Credtir: WWE)

Edge wins WWE Royal Rumble (Photo Credtir: WWE)

The WWE Hall of Famer etched his name in the history books by winning the 30-man match for the second time in his career.

The Rated R superstar Edge has won the men's WWE Royal Rumble 2021 eliminating his old foe Randy Orton. Entering the Royal Rumble at the first spot, the WWE Hall of Famer etched his name in the history books by winning the 30-man match for the second time in his career. His last victory back in 2010, exactly on this day. He joins an elite list of WWE Superstars with two Royal Rumble wins.  He now gets the chance to headline Wrestlemania.

This is how Twitter reacted after Edge notched up this huge win:

The 47-year-old, who won the Rumble in 2010, ended a near-decade of retirement with his shock return at last year’s event.


