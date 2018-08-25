Twitter Erupts as India Gets a New Star in Tejinderpal Singh Toor
His throw was 1.23m ahead of silver medalist Liu Yang of China. Twitter celebrated India's latest sporting achievement in style and leading the celebrations was sports minister Rajyavardhan Rathore, who said, A RECORD BREAKING GOLDEN THROW!
India's Tajinderpal Singh Toor throw's in the men's shot put final. (AP Photo)
Champion Tejinderpal Singh Toor has won a GOLD medal in Shot Put at #AsianGames2018.
What a performance! What a champ! #KheloIndia #IndiaAtAsianGames2018
A RECORD BREAKING GOLDEN THROW!— Rajyavardhan Rathore (@Ra_THORe) August 25, 2018
What a performance! What a champ! #KheloIndia #IndiaAtAsianGames2018 pic.twitter.com/R8eK7y5ce7
Rathore also posted a video of Toor celebrating the victory,
That proud moment when Tejinder pal Singh Toor won GOLD for INDIA in shot put and flew high at #AsianGames2018 #KheloIndia pic.twitter.com/1DT2Gl2Hd2— Rajyavardhan Rathore (@Ra_THORe) August 25, 2018
Prime Minister Narendra Modi also congratulated Toor for his achievement,
A historic Gold and a new record!— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 25, 2018
Congratulations to Tejender Pal Singh Toor for winning the prestigious Gold medal in the Shot put event at the @asiangames2018. Proud of him for setting a new Asian Games record as well. pic.twitter.com/19Ccik3ovi
Many congratulations to @Tajinder_Singh3 for New Asian Games record and national record with 20.75 m Throw. Grabbing for India. Proud जय हिंद— Neeraj Chopra (@Neeraj_chopra1) August 25, 2018
President Ram Nath Kovind said, Proud of you, Tajinderpal Singh Toor! Congratulations on winning the Gold medal with a record throw of 20.75m in Men's shot put at the #AsianGames2018. India is very proud of your exemplary accomplishment. Keep it up! #PresidentKovind
Proud of you, Tajinderpal Singh Toor! Congratulations on winning the Gold medal with a record throw of 20.75m in Men's shot put at the #AsianGames2018. India is very proud of your exemplary accomplishment. Keep it up! #PresidentKovind— President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) August 25, 2018
VVS Laxman said, From a silver in the 2017 Asian Athletics Championships to finishing 8th at 2018 CWG Games to now a record breaking Gold, we are all extremely proud of you Tajinderpal Singh Toor. Best wishes always. #AsianGames2018
From a silver in the 2017 Asian Athletics Championships to finishing 8th at 2018 CWG Games to now a record breaking Gold, we are all extremely proud of you Tajinderpal Singh Toor. Best wishes always. #AsianGames2018 pic.twitter.com/DdVCHLf9Zs— VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) August 25, 2018
Virender Sehwag said, Congratulations for the Gold and a Games Record throw of 20.75m . Very proud of your accomplishment.
Tajinderpal Singh Toor , kar Diya opponents ko choor.— Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) August 25, 2018
Congratulations for the Gold and a Games Record throw of 20.75m . Very proud of your accomplishment.#AsianGames2018 pic.twitter.com/c9v5sJ5F3G
| Edited by: Arjit Dabas
