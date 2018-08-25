GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Twitter Erupts as India Gets a New Star in Tejinderpal Singh Toor

His throw was 1.23m ahead of silver medalist Liu Yang of China. Twitter celebrated India's latest sporting achievement in style and leading the celebrations was sports minister Rajyavardhan Rathore, who said, A RECORD BREAKING GOLDEN THROW!

News18 Sports

Updated:August 25, 2018, 8:58 PM IST
India's Tajinderpal Singh Toor throw's in the men's shot put final. (AP Photo)
Tejinderpal Singh Toor was absolutely sensational as he set a Games record of 20.75m and won the gold medal in men's shotput in Asian Games 2018.

Champion Tejinderpal Singh Toor has won a GOLD medal in Shot Put at #AsianGames2018.

What a performance! What a champ! #KheloIndia #IndiaAtAsianGames2018




Rathore also posted a video of Toor celebrating the victory,





Prime Minister Narendra Modi also congratulated Toor for his achievement,







President Ram Nath Kovind said, Proud of you, Tajinderpal Singh Toor! Congratulations on winning the Gold medal with a record throw of 20.75m in Men's shot put at the #AsianGames2018. India is very proud of your exemplary accomplishment. Keep it up! #PresidentKovind




VVS Laxman said, From a silver in the 2017 Asian Athletics Championships to finishing 8th at 2018 CWG Games to now a record breaking Gold, we are all extremely proud of you Tajinderpal Singh Toor. Best wishes always. #AsianGames2018




Virender Sehwag said, Congratulations for the Gold and a Games Record throw of 20.75m . Very proud of your accomplishment.



| Edited by: Arjit Dabas
