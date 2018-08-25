Twitter Erupts as India Gets a New Star in Tejinderpal Singh Toor

A RECORD BREAKING GOLDEN THROW!



Champion Tejinderpal Singh Toor has won a GOLD medal in Shot Put at #AsianGames2018.



What a performance! What a champ! #KheloIndia #IndiaAtAsianGames2018 pic.twitter.com/R8eK7y5ce7 — Rajyavardhan Rathore (@Ra_THORe) August 25, 2018

That proud moment when Tejinder pal Singh Toor won GOLD for INDIA in shot put and flew high at #AsianGames2018 #KheloIndia pic.twitter.com/1DT2Gl2Hd2 — Rajyavardhan Rathore (@Ra_THORe) August 25, 2018

A historic Gold and a new record!



Congratulations to Tejender Pal Singh Toor for winning the prestigious Gold medal in the Shot put event at the @asiangames2018. Proud of him for setting a new Asian Games record as well. pic.twitter.com/19Ccik3ovi — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 25, 2018

Many congratulations to @Tajinder_Singh3 for New Asian Games record and national record with 20.75 m Throw. Grabbing for India. Proud जय हिंद — Neeraj Chopra (@Neeraj_chopra1) August 25, 2018

Proud of you, Tajinderpal Singh Toor! Congratulations on winning the Gold medal with a record throw of 20.75m in Men's shot put at the #AsianGames2018. India is very proud of your exemplary accomplishment. Keep it up! #PresidentKovind — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) August 25, 2018

From a silver in the 2017 Asian Athletics Championships to finishing 8th at 2018 CWG Games to now a record breaking Gold, we are all extremely proud of you Tajinderpal Singh Toor. Best wishes always. #AsianGames2018 pic.twitter.com/DdVCHLf9Zs — VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) August 25, 2018

Tajinderpal Singh Toor , kar Diya opponents ko choor.

Congratulations for the Gold and a Games Record throw of 20.75m . Very proud of your accomplishment.#AsianGames2018 pic.twitter.com/c9v5sJ5F3G — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) August 25, 2018

Tejinderpal Singh Toor was absolutely sensational as he set a Games record of 20.75m and won the gold medal in men's shotput in Asian Games 2018.His throw was 1.23m ahead of silver medalist Liu Yang of China. Twitter celebrated India's latest sporting achievement in style and leading the celebrations was sports minister Rajyavardhan Rathore, who said, A RECORD BREAKING GOLDEN THROW!Champion Tejinderpal Singh Toor has won a GOLD medal in Shot Put at #AsianGames2018.What a performance! What a champ! #KheloIndia #IndiaAtAsianGames2018Rathore also posted a video of Toor celebrating the victory,Prime Minister Narendra Modi also congratulated Toor for his achievement,President Ram Nath Kovind said, Proud of you, Tajinderpal Singh Toor! Congratulations on winning the Gold medal with a record throw of 20.75m in Men's shot put at the #AsianGames2018. India is very proud of your exemplary accomplishment. Keep it up! #PresidentKovindVVS Laxman said, From a silver in the 2017 Asian Athletics Championships to finishing 8th at 2018 CWG Games to now a record breaking Gold, we are all extremely proud of you Tajinderpal Singh Toor. Best wishes always. #AsianGames2018Virender Sehwag said, Congratulations for the Gold and a Games Record throw of 20.75m . Very proud of your accomplishment.