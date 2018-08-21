Twitter Erupts as Saurabh Chaudhary Clinches Historic Gold at Asian Games

What were you doing when you were 16?

Saurabh Chaudhary is shattering records, a new Games Record in Final with score of 240.7 pts. Congratulations for the Gold Saurabh, competing against some of the best in the world. India India pic.twitter.com/zMg3dv5M5h — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) August 21, 2018

GOLD!!! 16 year old Saurabh Chaudhary in men’s 10m AP. He is not even an adult and beat a pool of olympic and world championship medal winners. So proud to support u for well over a year now young man ⁦@OGQ_India⁩ congrats ⁦@OfficialNRAI⁩ ⁦@Media_SAI⁩ pic.twitter.com/bRSjXOrFqM — Viren Rasquinha (@virenrasquinha) August 21, 2018

16 years. Very first Asian Games. AND A MEDAL.



The INCREDIBLY talented #SaurabhChaudhary has truly arrived! WELL DONE, young man! Proud of you! #AsianGames2018 #IndiaAtAsianGames pic.twitter.com/JTyBz1QgiG — Rajyavardhan Rathore (@Ra_THORe) August 21, 2018

Superb show by young Saurabh !! Many many Congratulations. We must pledge support to these young athletes for a sustained period of time irrespective of results. They have the ingredients for Olympic success. Needs persistent support irrespective. — Abhinav Bindra OLY (@Abhinav_Bindra) August 21, 2018

Congratulations to India's Young Champ, 16-year-old #SaurabhChaudhary for clinching GOLD and truly Hardworking #AbhishekVerma, for winning Bronze in Men's 10m Air Pistol event.

The Nation is celebrating Your Victories with Pride !!!#AsianGames2018⁠ ⁠ pic.twitter.com/smXRVFaRXN — Vijender Singh (@boxervijender) August 21, 2018

It’s one heck of an achievement to compete at the Asian Games when you are a teenager.But to win a Gold @asiangames2018 is what dreams are made of .. congratulations to Saurabh Chaudhary .. Proud!! — Sania Mirza (@MirzaSania) August 21, 2018

16-year-old Saurabh Chaudhary set an Asian Games record when he won the gold medal in the men’s 10m air pistol category on Tuesday. It is among the best stories to come out of the Indian contingent so far, with prominent names across the Indian sporting fraternity congratulating young Chaudhary on the gargantuan feat.Virender Sehwag started off by asking a very pertinent question, before lauding young Chaudhary’s featWhile ex-Indian hockey team captain Viren Rasquinha put Chaudhary’s feat in perspectiveAn ex-shooter himself, current sports minister Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore joined the chorus of congratulations as wellIndia’s first individual Olympic gold medallist Abhinav Bindra emphasized the need for continuous support for young athletes like ChaudharyIndian boxer Vijender Singh expressed pride at the achievements of both Saurabh Chaudhary and Abhishek Verma, the latter finishing with the bronze medal in the same category.And finally, Sania Mirza spoke about how while competing at the Asian Games as a teenager was an achievement, winning a gold was even better.