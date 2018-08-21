GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Twitter Erupts as Saurabh Chaudhary Clinches Historic Gold at Asian Games

16-year-old Saurabh Chaudhary set an Asian Games record when he won the gold medal in the men’s 10m air pistol category on Tuesday. It is among the best stories to come out of the Indian contingent so far, with prominent names across the Indian sporting fraternity congratulating young Chaudhary on the gargantuan feat.

Cricketnext Staff | News18 Sportscricketnext

Updated:August 21, 2018, 12:44 PM IST
Saurabh Chaudhary. (News18 Creative)
Virender Sehwag started off by asking a very pertinent question, before lauding young Chaudhary’s feat




While ex-Indian hockey team captain Viren Rasquinha put Chaudhary’s feat in perspective




An ex-shooter himself, current sports minister Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore joined the chorus of congratulations as well




India’s first individual Olympic gold medallist Abhinav Bindra emphasized the need for continuous support for young athletes like Chaudhary




Indian boxer Vijender Singh expressed pride at the achievements of both Saurabh Chaudhary and Abhishek Verma, the latter finishing with the bronze medal in the same category.




And finally, Sania Mirza spoke about how while competing at the Asian Games as a teenager was an achievement, winning a gold was even better.




| Edited by: Pratik Sagar
