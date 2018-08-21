Twitter Erupts as Saurabh Chaudhary Clinches Historic Gold at Asian Games
16-year-old Saurabh Chaudhary set an Asian Games record when he won the gold medal in the men’s 10m air pistol category on Tuesday. It is among the best stories to come out of the Indian contingent so far, with prominent names across the Indian sporting fraternity congratulating young Chaudhary on the gargantuan feat.
Saurabh Chaudhary. (News18 Creative)
Virender Sehwag started off by asking a very pertinent question, before lauding young Chaudhary’s feat
What were you doing when you were 16?— Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) August 21, 2018
Saurabh Chaudhary is shattering records, a new Games Record in Final with score of 240.7 pts. Congratulations for the Gold Saurabh, competing against some of the best in the world. India India pic.twitter.com/zMg3dv5M5h
While ex-Indian hockey team captain Viren Rasquinha put Chaudhary’s feat in perspective
GOLD!!! 16 year old Saurabh Chaudhary in men’s 10m AP. He is not even an adult and beat a pool of olympic and world championship medal winners. So proud to support u for well over a year now young man @OGQ_India congrats @OfficialNRAI @Media_SAI pic.twitter.com/bRSjXOrFqM— Viren Rasquinha (@virenrasquinha) August 21, 2018
An ex-shooter himself, current sports minister Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore joined the chorus of congratulations as well
16 years. Very first Asian Games. AND A MEDAL.— Rajyavardhan Rathore (@Ra_THORe) August 21, 2018
The INCREDIBLY talented #SaurabhChaudhary has truly arrived! WELL DONE, young man! Proud of you! #AsianGames2018 #IndiaAtAsianGames pic.twitter.com/JTyBz1QgiG
India’s first individual Olympic gold medallist Abhinav Bindra emphasized the need for continuous support for young athletes like Chaudhary
Superb show by young Saurabh !! Many many Congratulations. We must pledge support to these young athletes for a sustained period of time irrespective of results. They have the ingredients for Olympic success. Needs persistent support irrespective.— Abhinav Bindra OLY (@Abhinav_Bindra) August 21, 2018
Indian boxer Vijender Singh expressed pride at the achievements of both Saurabh Chaudhary and Abhishek Verma, the latter finishing with the bronze medal in the same category.
Congratulations to India's Young Champ, 16-year-old #SaurabhChaudhary for clinching GOLD and truly Hardworking #AbhishekVerma, for winning Bronze in Men's 10m Air Pistol event.— Vijender Singh (@boxervijender) August 21, 2018
The Nation is celebrating Your Victories with Pride !!!#AsianGames2018 pic.twitter.com/smXRVFaRXN
And finally, Sania Mirza spoke about how while competing at the Asian Games as a teenager was an achievement, winning a gold was even better.
It’s one heck of an achievement to compete at the Asian Games when you are a teenager.But to win a Gold @asiangames2018 is what dreams are made of .. congratulations to Saurabh Chaudhary .. Proud!!— Sania Mirza (@MirzaSania) August 21, 2018
Edited by: Pratik Sagar
