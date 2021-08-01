CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :#Olympics2020#Coronavirus#ExamResults#BiggBossOTT#RajKundra
Home» News» Sports» Twitter Explodes as India Men's Hockey Team Enter Tokyo Olympics Semi-finals
2-MIN READ

Twitter Explodes as India Men's Hockey Team Enter Tokyo Olympics Semi-finals

India will next take on Belgium for a place in the final (AP Photo)

India will next take on Belgium for a place in the final (AP Photo)

India men hockey team have ensured a top-four finish at an Olympic for the first time in 41 years.

India have qualified for the semi-finals of the men’s hockey event at the ongoing Tokyo Olympics after an entertaining 3-1 win over Great Britain on Sunday. The superb show means India have ensured a top-four finish for the first time in 41 years at the quadrennial Games.

First-half goals from Dilpreet Singh and Gurjant Singh followed by a late strike from Hardik Singh took India to yet another impressive wins with various dignitaries and fans expressing their happiness on social media platform Twitter.

RELATED NEWS

India’s next challenge is taking on world champions and Rio Games runners-up Belgium in the semi-finals on August 3. In the second semi-finals, world No. 1 Australia will take on Germany.

This was India’s fourth straight win at the Tokyo Olympics and fifth overall in six matches.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here

Tags
first published:August 01, 2021, 19:54 IST