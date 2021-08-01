Twitter Explodes as India Men's Hockey Team Enter Tokyo Olympics Semi-finals

India have qualified for the semi-finals of the men’s hockey event at the ongoing Tokyo Olympics after an entertaining 3-1 win over Great Britain on Sunday. The superb show means India have ensured a top-four finish for the first time in 41 years at the quadrennial Games.

First-half goals from Dilpreet Singh and Gurjant Singh followed by a late strike from Hardik Singh took India to yet another impressive wins with various dignitaries and fans expressing their happiness on social media platform Twitter.

India dribbles & dashes it’s way into the Semi-Finals!Brilliant performance by Mens Hockey team #Tokyo2020 ! | @TheHockeyIndia | pic.twitter.com/hm18rtIquS — Anurag Thakur (@ianuragthakur) August 1, 2021

What a stellar performance! Heartiest congratulations, @Pvsindhu1 on winning your second Olympic medal! India is proud of you #cheer4india for our hockey teams. pic.twitter.com/mEsvB5OaJf— Jyotiraditya M. Scindia (@JM_Scindia) August 1, 2021

After an exciting game of Hockey, #TeamIndia emerges winner in the quarterfinal at the #Tokyo2020 to march into the semifinal. This is the first time since 1980, India will finish in the last 4, & will play an Olympics semifinal for the first time since 1972.#Cheer4India pic.twitter.com/AbR6Hzv50q— SAIMedia (@Media_SAI) August 1, 2021

Congratulations to the Indian Hockey team on reaching the semi-finals.First time in four decades that an Indian Hockey team has reached the semis of the #Olympics. Super proud moment for all. My best wishes for the games ahead. Go for Gold Team India . #Cheer4India pic.twitter.com/xLfGSljbfm — Dharmendra Pradhan (@dpradhanbjp) August 1, 2021

A proud moment for us ,Men’s hockey team into the semifinals .Chak De India #Olympics2021 pic.twitter.com/9if2FtlO8e — The Warrior (@jasonbourne363) August 1, 2021

Woooow.. After 41Years Indian Hockey team (Men)Entered into the semifinal.#MeninBlue defeats Great BritainDefeat 3-1 in the quarter final.Alexa, please play Chak deIndia.#TokyoOlympics2020 pic.twitter.com/cQkLYoOQbi— Kundan Kumar (@KumarK86675079) August 1, 2021

India’s next challenge is taking on world champions and Rio Games runners-up Belgium in the semi-finals on August 3. In the second semi-finals, world No. 1 Australia will take on Germany.

This was India’s fourth straight win at the Tokyo Olympics and fifth overall in six matches.

