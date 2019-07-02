Twitter Swoons as Rihanna Cheers from the Stands for West Indies against Sri Lanka

Barbadian singer pop-star Rihanna cheered from the stands for every West Indies boundary and wicket but the Windies lost to Sri Lanka by 23 runs at Chester-le-Street on Monday.

Dressed in white and wearing sunglasses, the Barbados-born singer gave vocal support to the two-time champions, who have flopped badly at the World Cup, winning just one match so far. But she failed to lift the side, who will be heading home after the group stage in England and Wales, as they slipped towards a sixth defeat in eight matches.

Rihanna, 31, was last month named the world's richest female musician by Forbes magazine.

In May, she launched a groundbreaking partnership with LVMH to launch a luxury fashion brand based in Paris that will make ready-to-wear clothes, shoes and accessories.

Despite the result, Rihanna visited the players in their changing room. The 'Universe Boss' Chris Gayle even presented a signed bat to Rihanna.

West Indies captain Jason Holder, also from Rihanna's homeland of Barbados, said her appearance in Riverside stadium was a pleasant surprise.

"It was great to see her here. I just want to personally thank her for coming out," he said. "It's not easy for a celebrity to come down to Durham to watch the West Indies play but I'm sure the boys felt her presence in the stands. And she came down to the dressing room as well and met quite a few of the players, and that was also refreshing."

Fabian Allen said he was more confident with the superstar singer in support and was especially disappointed the team couldn't deliver a win.

"She's gorgeous. Rihanna is always my favourite," he said. "It was good to meet her."