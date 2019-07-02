Twitter Swoons as Rihanna Cheers from the Stands for West Indies against Sri Lanka
Rihanna showed up in Durham to lend her support to West Indies, as the two-time World Cup winners went down fighting against Sri Lanka.
Rihanna cheered from the stands as West Indies played Sri Lanka (Photo Credit: ICC/Twitter)
Barbadian singer pop-star Rihanna cheered from the stands for every West Indies boundary and wicket but the Windies lost to Sri Lanka by 23 runs at Chester-le-Street on Monday.
Dressed in white and wearing sunglasses, the Barbados-born singer gave vocal support to the two-time champions, who have flopped badly at the World Cup, winning just one match so far. But she failed to lift the side, who will be heading home after the group stage in England and Wales, as they slipped towards a sixth defeat in eight matches.
Rihanna, 31, was last month named the world's richest female musician by Forbes magazine.
In May, she launched a groundbreaking partnership with LVMH to launch a luxury fashion brand based in Paris that will make ready-to-wear clothes, shoes and accessories.
reppin and the whole #WestIndies pic.twitter.com/3L5zPZ5iab
— Rihanna (@rihanna) July 2, 2019
Look who's at #SLvWI to Rally 'round the West Indies!
Watch out for @rihanna's new single, Shut Up And Cover Drive #CWC19 | #MenInMaroon pic.twitter.com/cou1V0P7Zj
— ICC (@ICC) July 1, 2019
Kaka I think @rihanna was happy with one six every over 😅 @henrygayle
— yuvraj singh (@YUVSTRONG12) July 1, 2019
Yas Queen! This is what you came for @Rihanna! #MenInMaroon | #CWC19 pic.twitter.com/kkePwYe63b — ICC (@ICC) July 1, 2019
Look who came to #Rally with the #MenInMaroon today! ❤ Hey @rihanna!♂️ #CWC19 #ItsOurGame pic.twitter.com/ePYtbZ1c8u — Windies Cricket (@windiescricket) July 1, 2019
.@Rihanna gets emotional after reuniting with her old teacher at the Cricket World Cup in England. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/LAzB0H1LsC — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) July 2, 2019
Rihanna’s reaction to the camera is everything pic.twitter.com/Vb8u2K4SFJ — Rihanna Facts (@Nevernyny) July 1, 2019
someone tell me why bad gal ri ri is at the cricket match in durham today @rihanna love you pic.twitter.com/n3HSEPkgBn — kaitlyn blades (@kaitlyn_olyvia) July 1, 2019
Rihanna was spotted at a cricket match in Durham. pic.twitter.com/OFWYPt7EIT — Rihanna Facts (@Nevernyny) July 1, 2019
Nice to meet you @rihanna pic.twitter.com/sYdy8fSLQE — Luke Bidwell (@luke_bidwell) July 1, 2019
Despite the result, Rihanna visited the players in their changing room. The 'Universe Boss' Chris Gayle even presented a signed bat to Rihanna.
When @rihanna met the Universe Boss #CWC19 | #MenInMaroon pic.twitter.com/a5lt6fVIFx — Cricket World Cup (@cricketworldcup) July 1, 2019
West Indies captain Jason Holder, also from Rihanna's homeland of Barbados, said her appearance in Riverside stadium was a pleasant surprise.
"It was great to see her here. I just want to personally thank her for coming out," he said. "It's not easy for a celebrity to come down to Durham to watch the West Indies play but I'm sure the boys felt her presence in the stands. And she came down to the dressing room as well and met quite a few of the players, and that was also refreshing."
Fabian Allen said he was more confident with the superstar singer in support and was especially disappointed the team couldn't deliver a win.
"She's gorgeous. Rihanna is always my favourite," he said. "It was good to meet her."
