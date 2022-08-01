CHANGE LANGUAGE
Twitter Reacts as Sushila Devi Likmabam Secures India's 7th Medal at Birmingham 2022

By: Sports Desk

News18.com

August 01, 2022

New Delhi, India

Judo silver medalist Sushila Devi. (Twitter image)

Reactions from Twitter as Sushila Devi Likmabam wins a silver medal in Judo, India's 7th

Sushila Devi Likmabam was in superb form throughout the day, first beating Harriet Bonface of Malawi via ippon and then Priscilla Morand of Mauritius bagging an Ippon, the highest score possible in a judo match, to seal the victory.

The list of Individuals that congratulated Sushila Devi on Twitter includes PM Narendra Modi, Vice-President M. Venkaiah Naidu and Jagat Prakash Nadda, among others.

The 27-year-old Judoka belongs to Heingang Mayai Leikai located in the Imphal East district. Born in 1995, she is the second oldest among four children. From the beginning, Sushila showed signs of a champion excelling in events ranging from local to the prestigious Commonwealth Games.

Here are a few of the reactions to Sushila Devi’s Silver Medal from Twitter:

Prime Minister of India, Narendra Modi, said “Elated by the exceptional performance by Sushila Devi Likmabam. Congratulations to her on winning the Silver medal. She has demonstrated remarkable skill and resilience. Best wishes for her future endeavours.”

The Vice-President of India Shri M. Venkaiah Naidu shared his reaction to Sushila Devi’s performance on Twitter

Gautam Gambhir took to Twitter, congratulating Sushila Devi’s exceptional performance

Jagat Prakash Nadda also took to Twitter, congratulating Sushila Devi for her medal, he said Congratulations to our Judoka Sushila Devi for bringing a silver medal at the CWG’22. Her performances throughout the tournament have been nothing short of a grand spectacle and this achievement is an outcome of it. The whole country is proud of you and your victory.

August 01, 2022
last updated:August 01, 2022, 23:09 IST