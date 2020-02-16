Twitter Says Olympics and IOC Accounts Hacked by Third-party Platform
The official Twitter account of the Olympics and the IOC media were hacked by a third-party platform and were temporarily locked.
Twitter (Photo Credit: Reuters)
Twitter said on Saturday that an official Twitter account of the Olympics and the International Olympic Committee's (IOC) media Twitter account had been hacked and temporarily locked.
The accounts were hacked through a third-party platform, a spokesperson for the social media platform said in an emailed statement, without giving further details.
"As soon as we were made aware of the issue, we locked the compromised accounts and are working closely with our partners to restore them," the Twitter spokesperson said.
A spokesperson for the IOC separately said that the IOC was investigating the potential breach.
Last month, the official Twitter accounts of several U.S. National Football League (NFL) teams, including the San Francisco 49ers and Kansas City Chiefs, were hacked a few days ahead of the Super Bowl.
Earlier this month, some of Facebook's official Twitter accounts were briefly compromised.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Friday 19 July , 2019 Will Ravi Shastri Continue As India’s Head Coach?
-
Monday 10 June , 2019 ICC World Cup 2019| Virat Kohli Wins Hearts By Stopping Fans From Booing Steve Smith
-
Tuesday 04 June , 2019 ICC WC 2019| Ind vs SA | Indian Squad Ahead Of Tournament Opener
-
Thursday 30 May , 2019 ICC World Cup 2019: Teams Which Could Take The Cup Home
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Bigg Boss 13: Shilpa Shinde Says Sidharth Shukla was in a 'Violent and Aggressive' Relationship with Her
- Bigg Boss 13 Grand Finale: Harbhajan Singh, Mohammad Kaif to Shake a Leg with Top 5 Contestants
- Indian Women's League: Gokulam Kerala FC Beat Kryphsa in Thrilling Final to Win Maiden Title
- Coronavirus Scare Has People Searching For Answers; Google Lists The Common Questions
- This Scary Map Shows How Coronavirus May Be Spreading Globally Through Wuhan Travellers