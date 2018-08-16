English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Two Days Before Asian Games, Leander Paes Pulls Out
Veteran Leander Paes has pulled out of the 18th Asian Games that begins in Jakarta-Palenbang in two days from now. "It is with a heavy heart that I have to say that I will not be playing the upcoming Asian Games in Indonesia," Paes said in a statement.
Edited by: Madhav Agarwal
