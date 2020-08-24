Two More Denver Broncos Rookies Get Hurt, Joining Hamler

ENGLEWOOD, Colo.: More injuries have hit the Denver Broncos rookie class. Cornerback Michael Ojemudia missed Sundays practice with a thigh injury and linebacker Justin Strnad left practice after hurting a wrist.

Ojemudia, a third-round pick from Iowa, will miss at least a week, said coach Vic Fangio, who was unsure of Strnad’s prognosis.

Already, speedy receiver/returner K.J. Hamler, the teams second-round pick, is out for several weeks with a pulled hamstring.

The Broncos avoided yet another injury to their rookie draft class when defensive lineman McTelvin Agim, a third-round pick from Arkansas, was thrown to the ground by center Patrick Morris during pass rushing drills Sunday, sparking heated reactions from defenders.

Although Morris stayed down for a minute, he returned later in the practice. Morris was pulled from the drill amid the angry reactions. He returned later in the practice and the defense continued razzing him.

He threw the guy down late in the down which is bad to do for two reasons,” Fangio said. One, its a penalty. Two, we dont throw each other down like that.

Morris is in a three-way competition for the starting center job along with fellow TCU alum Austin Schlottmann and LSU rookie Lloyd Cushenberry III, who worked with the starting offense Sunday.

Running back Melvin Gordon (ribs) missed practice again, but linebacker Von Miller (elbow) and tight end Nick Vannett (head) both returned.

Still out is second-year pro Juwann Winfree (groin), whose injury could end up costing him a roster spot in a crowded field of wide receivers.

On special teams, first-round draft pick Jerry Jeudy and veteran cornerback Bryce Callahan, who missed the 2019 season because of complications from foot surgery, both fielded punts.

Special teams coordinator Tom McMahon said hes grooming Jeudy, a jewel in this years deep class of NFL rookie receives, as a fair catch guy, not really a returner.

Ill be honest with you, right now were just trying to get him to catch that ball, McMahon said. Its hard to catch a punt. He didnt catch them at Alabama. Everybody knows the returners that they have there right now. He didnt get a lot of opportunities to do that. He would be, in my opinion right now, more of an emergency guy.

