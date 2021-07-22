CHANGE LANGUAGE
1-MIN READ

Two More Olympic Athletes Among 91 Total Tokyo Virus Cases

Tokyo Olympics are scheduled for July 23-August 8. (AFP Photo)

The organisers announced 12 new positive cases overall, including the two athletes, bringing the total to 91.

Two athletes were among four residents of the Olympic Village who were added to the tally Thursday of people accredited for the Tokyo Games who have tested positive for COVID-19 this month, bringing the number to 91.

Skateboarder Candy Jacobs of the Netherlands and table tennis player Pavel Sirucek of the Czech Republic tested positive and had to leave the village to enter a quarantine hotel in cases announced Wednesday.

Two additional Games-concerned personnel a category that includes team coaches and officials staying in the village overlooking Tokyo Bay were included in the 91 total cases listed by organizers since July 1.

That number does not include athletes who tested positive at home before their scheduled travel to Tokyo for events they will now miss.

first published:July 22, 2021, 13:49 IST