Two Players of Maharashtra Football Team Diagnosed with Dengue in Madhya Pradesh
The team arrived in Jabalpur on Friday afternoon to participate in the sub-junior football national championships (west zone). Six team members took ill after reaching.
News18 Creative by Mir Suhail.
Jabalpur (MP): Two players of under-15 boys' football team from Maharashtra have tested positive for dengue while another player has come down with malaria, the team's local manager said here on Saturday.
Three other players have viral fever, said Sahil Bakshi, the manager.
The team arrived here on Friday afternoon to participate in the sub-junior football national championships (west zone). Six team members took ill after reaching here.
"Two players tested positive for dengue and one for malaria," Bakshi told PTI.
The players were taken to a private hospital for check-up, and now they are back in their hotel, Bakshi added.
