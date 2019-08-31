Two Schoolchildren's Viral Gymnastic Video Catches Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju's Eye

New Delhi: Five-time Olympic gold medallist gymnast Nadia Comaneci of Romania has praised two schoolchildren, who have hogged the limelight after a video of them performing tough gymnastics moves on the street went viral on social media.

In the TikTok video which has been viewed over 5 lakh times on Twitter, the two kids could be seen performing somersaults and cartwheels with apparent ease.

Comaneci, the first gymnast to record a score of perfect 10 at the Montreal Olympics in 1976, praised the children for their performance and tweeted: "This is awesome."

This is awesome pic.twitter.com/G3MxCo0TzG — Nadia Comaneci (@nadiacomaneci10) August 29, 2019

Many Twitter users pointed out that it was high praise coming from some of the stature of Comaneci, arguably one of the greatest gymnasts of all time.

Union Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju also took note of Comaneci's praise for the duo and tweeted: "I'm happy that Nadia Comaneci tweeted it!"

"As first gymnast who scored perfect 10.0 at the 1976 Montreal Olympics, and then, received six more perfect 10s to win three gold medals, it becomes very special. I've urged to introduce these kids to me," he added.

It could not be ascertained where the video was filmed, although some in the comments section suggested that it was shot in Nagaland.

