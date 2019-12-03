Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Sports
1-min read

Two-time Austrian Olympic Judo Champion Gets 5-year Jail Sentence for Sexual Abuse

Ex-Olympic judo champion Peter Seisenbacher has been jailed for sexual abuse of minors and the abuse of his authority.

IANS

Updated:December 3, 2019, 10:51 AM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Two-time Austrian Olympic Judo Champion Gets 5-year Jail Sentence for Sexual Abuse
Peter Seisenbacher had fled the country before the first trial date in 2016 but was caught earlier this year. (Photo Credit: Reuters)

Vienna: Two-time Austrian Olympic judo champion Peter Seisenbacher has been awarded five years of jail sentence for sexual abuse of minors and the abuse of his authority.

Seisenbacher, 59, showed no reaction to the ruling of the court, although his fans and associates from the Austrian judo scene were visibly stunned by the verdict, reports Xinhua news agency.

In his ruling, Judge Christoph Bauer explained that the witnesses for the prosecution had all made "a very credible impression".

"We never had the impression the witnesses were lying, or that they were mistaken, or had conspired by making their statements," explained Bauer, according to Austrian broadcaster ORF online.

Seisenbacher had fled the country before the first trial date on December 19, 2016. He was captured on the Ukrainian-Polish border earlier this year.

The two-time Olympic champion had written Austrian sports history by winning consecutive gold medals at the 1984 Olympic Games in Los Angeles and again in Seoul in 1988.

After ending his career in 1989, he was named head of the Austrian "Sporthilfe" fund, which supports young athletes.

Seisenbacher was forced to resign from this post in October of 1993, after hitting a judoka from Graz during an argument at a tournament.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram