Two-Wheeler National Championships: KY Ahamed Wins in Pro-Stock 301-400cc Category

TVS Racing's KY Ahamed has been declared rider champion in the premier Pro-Stock 301-400cc category of the MRF MMSC FMSCI Indian National Motorcycle Racing Championship 2020 held at the Madras Motor Race Track (MMRT).

The result was withheld on Sunday evening due to a protest questioning the legality of a part (radiator) used in Ahamed's motorcycle. The Race Direction, following scrutiny of the vehicle, turned down the protest, declaring the part (radiator) legal and that the modification was in line with the prescribed technical regulations.

Ahamed, 23, who had two wins, finished with a tally of 121 points in the championship, just five ahead of Bengaluru's Anish Damodar Shetty (Race Concepts). Shetty, 26, had four wins in eight starts but drew blank in two races in the final round which cost him dear.

List of national champions of 2020 season:

Pro-Stock 301-400cc - Rider: KY Ahamed (Chennai, TVS Racing). Team: TVS Racing. Manufacturer: TVS.

Pro-Stock 165cc Open - Rider: Jagan Kumar (Chennai, TVS Racing). Team: TVS Racing. Manufacturer: TVS.

Novice (Stock 165cc) - Rider: Mohan Babu (Chennai, Privateer). Team: Sparks Racing. Manufacturer: Yamaha

Girls (Stock 165cc) - Rider: Anne Jennifer (Chennai, Sparks Racing). Team: Gusto Racing. Manufacturer: Yamaha.

One-Make Championship:

TVS Open: Abhishek Vasudev (Bengaluru). Novice: Navaneeth Kumar (Puducherry). Girls: Jagruti Kiran Penkar (Kalyan).

Idemitsu Honda India Talent Cup - Open (NSF 250R): Sarthak Chavan (Pune). Novice (CBR 150R): Shyam Sundar (Chennai).