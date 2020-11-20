Two Years to Go: FIFA World Cup 2022 Countdown Draws Closer

Just two years to go until the next edition of the FIFA World Cup gets underway in Qatar on November 21, 2022.

The Supreme Committee for Delivery and Legacy is making sure they offer a unique experience during the first edition of the event to be held in the Middle East and Arab world.

ISL 2020-21 FULL COVERAGE | ISL 2020-21 SCHEDULE | ISL 2020-21 POINTS TABLE

Work is in full swing and the infrastructure planned for the event has reached 90 per cent completion, with three stadiums already been completed -- Khalifa International, Al Janouband Education City. They have also safely hosted more than 100 matches in 2020 in spite of the Covid-19 pandemic, as per an official release from the organisers.

"2020 has surely been a challenging year for the entire world, and football was no exception. Despite the difficulties, steady progress was made in the last few months, showing yet again Qatar's strong and continued commitment - under the leadership of the Amir, whom I personally thank - to hosting an unforgettable FIFA World Cup in two years' time, which will no doubt build a legacy long beyond 2022," said FIFA President Gianni Infantino.

"During my short visit to Doha a few weeks ago, I witnessed first-hand how well preparations have advanced, and I am looking forward with confidence to Qatar 2022, for the transformative impact it is already having on the country and the region, for the unique experience it will provide fans from all over the world and, of course, for witnessing the best World Cup ever."

Among the many distinctive features, travelling fans will have the opportunity to potentially attend more than one match a day during the group stage, which will feature an exciting schedule with four daily fixtures, as announced earlier this year, the release added.

ALSO READ | ISL 2020-21: Roy Krishna Scores Only Goal as ATK Mohun Bagan Beat Kerala Blasters 1-0

Hassan Al Thawadi, Secretary-General of the Supreme Committee for Delivery & Legacy, said: "This is an incredibly important FIFA World Cup -- for Qatar, the region and the world. Qatar 2022 will introduce billions of people to the Middle East and Arab world for the first time, and help to foster a greater understanding and break down stereotypes that people may have of our country and region. We're very excited to welcome the world in 2022."