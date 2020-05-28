TY vs CHT Dream11 Team Prediction Women's Super Basketball League 2020, Taiyuan Textile vs Chunghua Telecom - Playing V, Basketball Fantasy Tips

WSBL 2020 | In round 11 of the ongoing Women's Super Basketball League 2020, Taiyuan Textile (TY) will welcome Chunghua Telecom (CHT) to the court. The Women's Super Basketball League 2020 Taiyuan Textile vs Chunghua Telecom will be played at the Banqiao Stadium, Taiwan on May 28, Thursday. Both the sides were handed a defeat in their last outings. TY lost to league leaders Cathay Life, whereas CHT went down against Taipower.

In Thursday's game, both the sides will eye for an early advantage at the beginning of the game. As per WSBL 2020 points table, Taiyuan Textile are at the second spot. They have won 5 of the 10 matches played so far in the league. On the other hand, Chunghua Telecom have won three matches so far.

The Women's Super Basketball League 2020 Taiyuan Textile vs Chunghua Telecom is scheduled to begin at 4:30PM IST.

Women WSBL 2020 Dream11 TY vs CHT Prediction, Taiyuan Textile vs Chunghua Telecom

WSBL 2020 TY vs CHT Dream11 Prediction Ball Point Guard: Szu-Chin Pan

WSBL 2020 TY vs CHT Dream11 Prediction Shooting Guard: Zhang Xin-Ke

WSBL 2020 TY vs CHT Dream11 Prediction Small Forward: Ching Cho

WSBL 2020 TY vs CHT Dream11 Prediction Power Forward: Lin Yushu

WSBL 2020 TY vs CHT Dream11 Prediction Centre: Huang Hsiang-Ting

Women's Super Basketball League 2020 Taiyuan Textile Probable V vs Chunghua Telecom: Jing, Su, Cai, Lin, Peng

Women's Super Basketball League 2020 Chunghua Telecom Probable V vs Taiyuan Textile: Pan, Xu, Wang, Huang, Wen