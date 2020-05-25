TY vs CHT Dream11 Team Prediction Women's Super Basketball League 2020, Taiyuan Textile vs Chunghua Telecom - Playing V, Basketball Fantasy Tips

The Taiyuan Textile (TY) will meet Chunghua Telecom (CHT) in their upcoming fixture in the Women's Super Basketball League 2020 or WSBL 2020. The two sides will lock horns on Monday, May 25. The Women’s Super Basketball League 2020 Taiyuan vs Chunghua Telecom will be played at the Banqiao Stadium, Taiwan.

The upcoming encounter will be an exciting contest. While Taiyuan Textile are at the second spot in the WSBL 2020 points table having won 4 out of 8 matches; Chunghua Telecom have won three matches out of the total eight, sitting close at the third spot.

Although both sides have been going strong, they will come to Monday’s battle after facing mixed experiences. In their last outing, Taiyuan lost 47-117 at the hands of Cathay Life Insurance. On the other hand, Chunghua earned winning points by defeating Taipower by 66-61. However, the last time Taiyuan and Chunghua had faced each other, the former had thrashed the Telecom team.

The Women’s Super Basketball League 2020 Taiyuan Textile vs Chunghua Telecom will kick off at 4:30 pm IST.

Women WSBL 2020 Dream11 TY vs CHT Prediction, Taiyuan Textile vs Chunghua Telecom

WSBL 2020 TY vs CHT Dream11 Prediction Ball Point Guard: S Pan, S Hsin

WSBL 2020 TY vs CHT Dream11 Prediction Shooting Guard: W Qi, H Peng

WSBL 2020 TY vs CHT Dream11 Prediction Small Forward: F Xin-Lian

WSBL 2020 TY vs CHT Dream11 Prediction Power Forward: X Qian-Hui

WSBL 2020 TY vs CHT Dream11 Prediction Centre: H Hsiang-Ting, L Wen-Yu

Women’s Super Basketball League 2020 Taiyuan Textile Probable V vs Chunghua Telecom: L Wan-Yu, H Peng, C Cho, H Jung-Chu, T Pei-Chen

Women’s Super Basketball League 2020 Chunghua Telecom Probable V vs Taiyuan Textile: S Pan, L Hui-Ju, Y Shin-Hui, X Qian-Hui, H Hsiang-Ting