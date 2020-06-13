TY vs CHT Dream11 Team Prediction Women's Super Basketball League 2020, Taiyuan Textile vs Chunghua Telecom - Playing V, Basketball Fantasy Tips

WSBL 2020 | The Saturday fixture in the ongoing Women's Super Basketball League 2020 will be played between Taiyuan Textile (TY) and Chunghua Telecom (CHT). Taiyuan, who won their last match against Taipower W with an impressive 82-60 scoreline, will be eyeing to clinch their second successive win when they square-off on the basketball court. The Women's Super Basketball League 2020 Taiyuan Textile vs Chunghua Telecom will be played at the Banqiao Stadium, Taiwan. Chunghua Telecom will look to return to winning ways in their upcoming outing. Chunghua Telecom were thrashed by table-toppers Cathay Life in last night's fixture. The scoreboard read 101-51 after the final whistle.

As per Women's Super Basketball League 2020 points table, Taiyuan Textile are 2nd with 6 wins from 13 outings. Whereas, Chunghua Telecom are in the 3rd slot with five wins into their kitty.

The kick-off time for Women's Super Basketball League 2020 Taiyuan Textile vs Chunghua Telecom is 4:30 pm IST.

Women WSBL 2020 Dream11 TY vs CHT Prediction, Taiyuan Textile vs Chunghua Telecom

WSBL 2020 TY vs CHT Dream11 Prediction Ball Point Guard: Szu-Chin Pan

WSBL 2020 TY vs CHT Dream11 Prediction Shooting Guard: Hsiao-Tong Peng

WSBL 2020 TY vs CHT Dream11 Prediction Small Forward: Ching Cho

WSBL 2020 TY vs CHT Dream11 Prediction Power Forward: Xu Qian-Hui

WSBL 2020 TY vs CHT Dream11 Prediction Centre: Huang Hsiang-Ting

Women's Super Basketball League 2020 Taiyuan Textile Probable V vs Chunghua Telecom: Liu Jun-Yi, Ching Cho, Tsai Pei-Chen, Chen Yi-Feng, Hsiao-Tong Peng

Women's Super Basketball League 2020 Chunghua Telecom Probable V vs Taiyuan Textile: Xu Qian-Hui, Liu Jia-Wei, Huang Hsiang-Ting, Szu-Chin Pan, Wen Qi