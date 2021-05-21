Tyson Fury and Deontay Wilder have verbally agreed for their third fight and it will take place on July 24 in Las Vegas according to multiple reports. Promoter Bob Arum expects both fighters to sign the contract by the end of this week.

According to ESPN, the purse favours tthe Gypsy King 60-40.

The fight comes about after an arbitrator ruled that Fury must fight Wilder in a trilogy bout no later than September 15. August 14 is an alternate date for the bout.

Before this, Fury had announced that he had agreed to fight Anthony Joshua in a a four-belt unification bout in Saudi Arabia

The two sides went to arbitration to settle a disagreement over a rematch clause in their contract after Fury and Wilder fought in 2018 and 2020. The arbitrator ruled that Wilder was owed a third fight with Fury.

Wilder was once a perfect 40-0 before fighting to a draw with Fury in December 2018 and then coming away with the first loss of his career in their February 2020 rematch.

Arum is planning a Fury-Joshua bout in November or December, provided Fury beats Wilder and Joshua defeats Oleksandr Usyk.

