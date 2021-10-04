Tyson Fury Jokingly Warns Cristiano Ronaldo, Says Manchester Cannot Cope with Two Superstars

Two-time world heavyweight boxing champion Tyson Fury, who is at present preparing to face Deontay Wilder in Las Vegas, has recently revealed that he would one day like to fight in Manchester. Apart from making his intentions clear about a dream fight to defend his world heavyweight title at Old Trafford, he jokingly sent a message to Manchester United star Cristiano Ronaldo and suggested that the city cannot cope with two superstars.

“I have two fights left in the United States, but I’d love to bring a world title fight back to Manchester," he told the Sun. “It has always been a dream of mine to fight at Old Trafford," he added. The WBC champ also recalled that the last fight there was Eubank versus Benn in 1993 which was “massive" he said.

The boxing champion mentioned that he is happy to see Ronaldo back at Old Trafford. However, the town can’t handle two superstars together. He added that if he lived in Manchester, it would be a problem for both (him and Ronaldo), but, “I’m an hour up the motorway in Morecambe so he’s got plenty of distance,” he further said.

Meanwhile, Fury will meet his adversary Wilder for the third time on October 9 at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. Fury will defend his WBC title against Wilder, which will also conclude the trilogy fight between the two heavyweight arch rivals. Their first fight ended in a dramatic draw, before Fury ended his opponents title reign with an entertaining stoppage in the second. Both will be raring for another scintillating third fight this weekend.

Other than the upcoming super fight, Fury and fellow Briton Antony Joshua had been in negotiations for an undisputed title fight earlier this year. But a contractual clause has advanced the third Fury vs Wilder bout first. However, Joshua who lost his IBF, WBA and WBO heavyweight titles to Oleksandr Usyk last monthis hoping the fight may happen soon and preferably in the home country before he hangs up his gloves for good.

