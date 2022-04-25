Tyson Fury Might Return For A £100million Belt Unification Match

Tyson Fury retained the title of World Heavyweight Champion after defeating Dillian Whyte in a sixth-round knockout. After the match, Tyson Fury said that he would keep his promise to his wife Paris and retire from the boxing world for good. Paris Fury, however, said the British boxer might return for one more fight only if it is a “unification fight”.

Tyson Fury has expressed his firm decision to retire in a press conference. “I’ve spent a lot of time on the road, I’ve been away a long time. I’ve fulfilled everything I’ve ever wanted to fulfil. I’m going to retire as only the second heavyweight in history, after Rocky Marciano, to retire undefeated,” he said.

Marciano, one of the greatest ever to step on the boxing ring, retired with a 49-0 record with zero defeats. After this weekend’s win against Dillian Whyte, Tyson Fury is 32-0-1.

But all of boxing world wants to see Tyson Fury go against the winner of the Anthony Joshua-Oleksandr Usyk match for all heavyweight titles. And as it seems, so does Fury’s wife Paris.

If Tyson Fury decides to make a one-time comeback for the last match against the winner, officials believe that the total winning amount would exceed £100million.

As the boxing icon was talking about hanging up his gloves, Paris appeared to be saying “No chance” hinting at a comeback. She later confessed that Tyson Fury could make a comeback for a belt unification match even though she herself wanted him to announce his retirement.

“He does not need to be any more famous. We’re very blessed and lucky not to need any more money. I mean the man has done everything he can do. I know that in my heart the only reason Tyson would come back is for a unification fight as he has nothing left to prove. To keep boxing on, there’s nothing there for him,” she was quoted as saying by Daily Mail.

