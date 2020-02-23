Take the pledge to vote

Tyson Fury Seen Licking Deontay Wilder's Blood During Fight, Fans are Grossed Out

Tyson Fury defeated Deontay Wilder in atechnical knockout and evenappeared to lick his opponent's blood during their fight.

News18 Sports

Updated:February 23, 2020, 12:15 PM IST
Tyson Fury appeared to lick Deontay Wilder's blood (Photo Credit: Twitter)

Tyson Fury dominated Deontay Wilder on the way to a seventh-round technical knockout, seizing the World Boxing Council heavyweight title as he handed the American his first defeat.

Fourteen months after their dramatic split-decision draw, Britain's Fury battered the American champion -- who had blood streaming from his left ear and leaking from his mouth when referee Kenny Bayless called a halt.

Fury had dropped Wilder in the third and fifth rounds and was landing blows at will -- Fury's corner finally throwing in the towel and Bayless stopping it at 1:39 of the round.

Fury even appeared to lick Wilder's neck and back as the Brittish slugger stuck out his tongue while jostling with the American.

Fans on social media were left stunned:

 

 

 

"The best man won on the night," Wilder admitted after the end of the match.

"My coach threw in the towel but I'm ready to go out on my shield.

"I just wish my corner would have let me go out on my shield, I'm a warrior. But he [Fury] did what he did and there's no excuses."

Fury though announced that "The king has returned".

(With inputs from AFP)

