Tyson Fury Teases WWE Return With SummerSlam

Boxing superstar Tyson Fury defeated Dillian Whyte in a high stake match on Saturday. By winning the blockbuster clash held at the iconic Wembley Stadium, the Gypsy King retained his World Boxing Council Heavyweight title.

The brutal clash ended with a sixth-round stoppage after Fury knocked down the fellow Briton.

Following his stunning win, Tyson chose to retire from boxing on a high. The WBC heavyweight champion noted that there was nothing left for him to achieve in boxing. But Tyson made it clear that he wasn’t going to leave combat sports altogether.

After the match, Tyson told GiveMeSport, “Don’t rule me out of fighting there. You might see me at SummerSlam, coming up soon.”

“I’ve got to speak to Vince and the boys, maybe make this happen. I know Drew McIntyre has been saying a lot of things about me, I’ll have to knock him out, like I did his pal,” he further said.

SummerSlam is one of WWE’s biggest events and will be held in Nashville, Tennessee on July 30. The addition of Tyson Fury to the roster will surely add to the excitement around the event.

It is worth noting that Tyson has fought in WWE way back in 2019. Tyson had comprehensively won that match against Braun Strowman which was held in Saudi Arabia.

Interestingly, the WWE announced earlier this month that Cardiff will host a major outdoor event later this year, in what would be the first pay-per-view WWE event on British soil since 1992.

Tyson revealed in the exclusive interview that he would love to feature in the blockbuster event.

“I’d love to be at Cardiff, I’d love to be in the centre stage in the UK, especially for the wrestling”, Tyson said.

On Saturday, Tyson also teased a blockbuster clash with UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou. During a joint interview with ESPN, Tyson and Ngannou teased about the dream match, with Tyson saying, “Going to be an explosive fight when it happens”.

