1-min read

Tyson Fury Wants to Wrestle WWE Champion Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 36

Tyson Fury said on Corey Graves' 'After the Bell' podcast that he wants to face WWE Champion Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 36

Trending Desk

Updated:November 13, 2019, 11:56 AM IST
Tyson Fury Wants to Wrestle WWE Champion Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 36
Brock Lesnar and Tyson Fury (Photo Credit: Reuters)

Fresh from his win over Braun Strowman at WWE Crown Jewel 2019, Tyson Fury has now issued a challenge to WWE champion Brock Lesnar for WrestleMania 36.

Fury, who was a guest on the latest episode of Corey Graves' 'After the Bell' podcast, said that he did not want to give up on his pro-wrestling dreams and his next battle could be against the Beast Incarnate Brock Lesnar.

Speaking during the podcast, Fury said hopefully he will be seen in the ring again. "I want to fight Brock Lesnar next. One clip from the Gypsy King and he'll wake up in Tokyo," he went on to say during the podcast.

Fury also went on to say that the bout may happen at "WrestleMania in Florida."

According to an earlier report in the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Dave Meltzer had spoken about how initially WWE wanted the lineal heavyweight champion, Tyson Fury, to take on Brock Lesnar at the Saudi Arabia show, but the plan never materialised as they managed to get Cain Velasquez on board.

According to him, the reason for choosing Velasquez over Fury was the fact that Velasquez already had a history with Lesnar and moreover, the former 2-time UFC Heavyweight Champion was a bigger draw for the US market, the report further added.

