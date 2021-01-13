Tyson Summers Out As Defensive Coordinator At Colorado

News18 Logo

Tyson Summers is out as defensive coordinator at Colorado after two seasons.

BOULDER, Colo.: Tyson Summers is out as defensive coordinator at Colorado after two seasons.

Summers was hired under former Buffaloes coach Mel Tucker in December 2018, and was one of the staff members retained by current Colorado coach Karl Dorrell.

Summers is due around $500,000, which could be lowered if he finds another position.

The Buffaloes allowed 420.3 yards per game and 31.7 points last season as they finished 4-2. The team lost to Texas 55-23 in the Alamo Bowl.

Before his arrival in Boulder, Summers was a defensive analyst for quality control at Georgia. Among his other previous roles were head coach at Georgia Southern, along with stints as defensive coordinator at Colorado State and Central Florida.

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25


