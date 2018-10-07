English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
U-18 Women's SAFF Meet: India Beat Bhutan 1-0 to Finish Third
The Indian U-18 women's beat Bhutan by a solitary strike from Devneta Roy to finish third in the U-18 SAFF Football Championship on Sunday.
Image: AIFF Media
Thimpu: The Indian U-18 women's beat Bhutan by a solitary strike from Devneta Roy to finish third in the U-18 SAFF Football Championship on Sunday.
Devneta scored the winner in the 73rd minute which proved to be the difference between the two teams in a closely contested encounter.
In the 15th minute, Devneta failed to tap home from close range after a cross from the left flank found her in perfect position.
Back-to-back chances for Balamurugan failed to see the light the day as the Indian women upped the ante.
In the 24th minute, Bala's shot from inside the 18-yard box missed the target and her powerful nod in the 27th minute went over the horizontal.
After change of ends, hosts Bhutan started on a positive note and dominated possession as India hit on the counter.
In the 73rd minute, Devneta, after sidestepping her marker, lobbed the ball over the opposition custodian to give India its decisive lead.
| Edited by: Suyash Upadhyaya
