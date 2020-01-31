U-23 World Championships Silver Medallist Wrestler Ravinder Kumar Fails Dope Test, Banned for 4 Years by NADA

New Delhi: Wrestler Ravinder Kumar, who won a silver medal at the Under-23 World Championships last year, has tested positive for a prohibited substance and he has been banned for four years.

His World Championships (October 28 to November 3, 2019) medal could also be stripped off as NADA's Anti-Doping Disciplinary Panel has directed to disqualify all the results of the competitions Ravinder had taken part from the date of his sample collection, with all resulting consequences including forfeiture of medals, points and prizes.

Ravinder's dope sample was collected by the Doping Control Officer of National Anti-Doping Agency during the 67th All India Police Wrestling Cluster Championship in Jaipur in February-March last year.

He was provisionally suspended by the NADA on May 14 last year.

"His sample analysis revealed presence of 19-Norandrosterone (Metabolite of Nandrolone) at a concentration greater than 15 ng/ml, Buprenorphine & its metabolite Norbuprenorphine, Narcotic Mephentermine & its metabolite Phentermine, and Stimulant Heptaminol which is enlisted under category S6 and is non-specified substance as per the WADA Prohibited List of 2019," the NADA said.

Ravinder waived his right to get B sample analysis and explained that he had used the medicines for treatment and sought some more time to file his defence. Despite sufficient time granted to the athlete he chose not to appear at the oral hearing conducted on December 3 last year.

"He was given another seven days' time to present his case in an ex-parte hearing; however, he still failed to appear or produce any documents in support of his case in front of the panel. He was, therefore, proceeded ex parte," the NADA said.

"The Anti-Doping Disciplinary Panel, therefore, rendered Ravinder Kumar ineligible for a period of 4 years from his date of provisional suspension (14th May 2019) because his case involved a non-specified substance."

The NADA said the Anti-Doping Disciplinary Panel also "directed that as per Rule 10.08 all other competitive results obtained by Ravinder from the date of his sample collection be disqualified with all resulting consequences including forfeiture of medals, points and prizes".

NADA had submitted that as a reminder to the athlete that as per Article 2.1.1 of the Rules, it was his personal duty to ensure that no prohibited substance enters his body.

"He was thus guilty of anti-doping rule violation. Also, the athlete did not disclose the medicine on his doping control form and also not applied for or furnished any Therapeutic Use Exemption," said the NADA.

