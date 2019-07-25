Take the pledge to vote

U Mumba Eye Better Show in Mumbai Leg of Pro Kabaddi League

U Mumba have lost one and won one in season 7 of Pro Kabaddi League so far. They are looking for a better showing when PKL moves to Mumbai from July 27.

PTI

Updated:July 25, 2019, 6:00 PM IST
U Mumba Eye Better Show in Mumbai Leg of Pro Kabaddi League
U Mumba have lost one and won the another so far (Photo Credit: PKL)
Mumbai: U Mumba, who have won one game and lost another in the Hyderabad leg of the Pro Kabaddi League, are keen to put up an improved show in the Mumbai leg of the event, which begins on July 27.

The matches of the Mumbai leg of the PKL are to be held at the NSCI Dome in Worli.

"We will have to play all the matches well, be it against Pune (Puneri Paltan) or any other team. We will have to make separate plans for each tea. Maybe there could be certain loopholes in our planning. We will try and rectify that," said team coach Sanjeev Kumar Baliyan here on Thursday.

"We will plan by taking into consideration the raiders and defenders of opposition teams," he added at a media conference with skipper Iranian Fazel Sultan Attrachali and his deputy Sandeep Narwal sitting by his side.

Baliyan said U Mumba were working on errors made by raiders and defenders in the Hyderabad leg.

They are presently in the seventh spot having won one of their games and lost another.

"Wins and losses are part of the game. We will try to be better. There will be home advantage as people will support us. We will look to win all four matches (in the Mumbai leg)," proclaimed Baliyan.

According to the coach, the team's defence is good but that did not click in the game which they lost.

Fazal, on his part, said that the last season was difficult for him and this season too is challenging as he is leading the side.

"For me, there is nothing different. The last season was difficult for me and so is this season. It is also challenging as a captain because you have more responsibilities for your team and if your raider is unsuccessful he would look at you, and so will the defender," said Fazal.

Fazal did not agree to the suggestion that adjusting with new players or coaches was difficult due to communication as he has picked up a fair bit of Hindi.

"It is not different. A new season has new challenges. I am ready for everything new. When you are not ready it's difficult.

"I have spent more time with Indian coaches than Iranian. I talk with my players in Hindi during matches. I have spent time here, so I know a little Hindi," he claimed.

