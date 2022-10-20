U Mumba vs Bengaluru Bulls, Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Telugu Titans, Haryana Steelers vs Gujarat Giants Live Streaming: When and Where to watch Pro Kabbadi League Season 9 Live Coverage on Live TV Online

The stage is set for yet another triple showdown in the Pro Kabbadi League as six formidable teams will clash in Bengaluru's Sree Kanteerava Stadium on Saturday. U Mumba will meet the Bengaluru Bulls in the opening match of the evening. The Jaipur Pink Panthers will play the Telugu Titans next. Haryana Steelers will square off against the Gujarat Giants in the final game of the day.

In the first encounter, U Mumba will give it their all to churn out an important victory against the Bengaluru Bulls. The Mumbai side has not had the best of starts and will be looking to turn their fortunes around with a win. On the other hand, the Bulls head into the fixture on the back of a huge win against the Tamil Thalaivas. Mahender Singh and his men will want to clinch another win and climb up the points table.

The Jaipur Pink Panthers have shown glimpses of excellent performances in the league. They secured a convincing victory against Bengal Warriors on Wednesday and will be eyeing another win on the weekend. Their opponents Telugu Titans have been in shambles since the start and just have a solitary win in their kitty. The Titans will be looking to put in a good shift and thump the Pink Panthers.

The last match of Saturday will pit two heavyweights as the Haryana Steelers will be on the hunt for their third victory of the season. They will face tough competition from the Gujarat Giants who were on a raid rampage in their last match against the U.P Yoddha, accumulating 51 points in the match. This one would be a crackerjack. Do not miss the enthralling matches on Saturday evening!

Ahead of the Pro Kabbadi League matches between U Mumba and Bengaluru Bulls, Jaipur Pink Panthers and Telugu Titans, Haryana Steelers and Gujarat Giants, here is all you need to know:

On what date will the Pro Kabbadi League matches between U Mumba and Bengaluru Bulls, Jaipur Pink Panthers and Telugu Titans, Haryana Steelers and Gujarat Giants be played?

The Pro Kabbadi League matches between U Mumba and Bengaluru Bulls, Jaipur Pink Panthers and Telugu Titans, Haryana Steelers and Gujarat Giants will be played on Saturday, October 22.

Where will the matches between U Mumba and Bengaluru Bulls, Jaipur Pink Panthers and Telugu Titans, Haryana Steelers and Gujarat Giants be played?

The Pro Kabbadi League matches on Saturday will be played at Sree Kanteerava Stadium in Bengaluru.

What time will the matches between U Mumba and Bengaluru Bulls, Jaipur Pink Panthers and Telugu Titans, Telugu Titans, and Haryana Steelers begin?

The Pro Kabbadi League match between U Mumba and Bengaluru Bulls will begin at 7:30 pm IST.

The Pro Kabbadi League match between Jaipur Pink Panthers and Telugu Titans will begin at 8:30 pm IST.

The Pro Kabbadi League match between Haryana Steelers and Gujarat Giants will begin at 9:30 pm IST

Which TV channels will broadcast the Pro Kabbadi League season 9 matches?

The Pro Kabbadi League matches will be telecast live on the Star Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Pro Kabbadi League season 9 matches?

The Pro Kabbadi League matches will be streamed live on the Disney+Hotstar app and website.

Match 1 Squads:

Bengaluru Bulls Squad: Vikash Kandola, More G B, Lala Mohar Yadav, Neeraj Narwal, Harmanjit Singh, Bharat, Nageshor Tharu, Mahender Singh (c), Saurabh Nandal, Mayur Kadam, Sudhakar Krishant, Rohit Kumar, Vinod Naik, Aman, Rajnesh, Yash Hooda, Sachin Narwal, Rahul Khatik

U Mumba Squad: Ashish, Suman Singh, Jai Bhagwan, Heidarali Ekrami, Ankush, Kamlesh, Shivam, Pranay, Vinay Rane, Sachin, Rupesh, Surinder Singh, Rinku, Shivansh Thakur, Rahul Prince, Kiran, Laxman, Magar Harendra Kumar, Satywan, Mohit Gholamabbas, Korouki

Match 2 Squads:

Telugu Titans Squad: Abhishek Singh, Siddharth, Sirish Desai, Rajnish, Ankit Beniwal, Vinay, Aman Kadian, Surjeet Singh, Parvesh Bhainswal, Vishal Bhardwaj, Adarsh T, Ravinder Pahal, Vijay Kumar, Nitin, Mohit, Mohit Pahal, Muhammed Shihas S, Mohsen Maghsoudlou Jafari, K. Hanumanthu, Hamid Mirzaei Nader, Ravinder

Jaipur Pink Panthers Squad: Ajith V Kumar, Arjun Deshwal, Devank, Rahul Chaudhari, Nitin Panwar, Navneet, Bhavani Rajput, Sunil Kumar, Abhishek KS, Ashish, Ankush, Sahul Kumar, Deepak, Woosan KO, Lucky Sharma, Reza Mirbagheri, Nitin Chandel, Rahul Gorakh Dhanawade

Match 3 Squads:

Haryana Steelers Squad: Manjeet, Vinay, Rakesh Narwal, Meetu, Sushil, K Prapanjan, Mohammad Esmaeil Maghsoudlou Mahalli, Manish Gulia, Lovepreet Singh, Joginder Singh Narwal, Jaideep, Naveen, Sunny, Monu, Harsh, Ankit, Amirhossein Bastami, Mohit, Nitin Rawal

Gujarat Giants Squad: Chandran Ranjit, Pardeep Kumar, Rakesh, Dong Geon Lee, Mahendra Ganesh Rajput, Purna Sing, Sawin, Gaurav Chhikara, Parteek Dhaiya, Sohil, Sonu Singh, Baldev Singh Kapil Manuj, Ujjval Singh, Sourav Gulia, Vinod Kumar, YoungChang Ko Rinku Narwal, Sandeep Kandola Arkam Shaikh, Shankar Bhimraj Gadai, Rohan Singh

