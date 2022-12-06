U Mumba vs Dabang Delhi Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch PKL 2022-23 Live Coverage on Live TV Online

U Mumba are heading into this game on the back of three straight losses and would be more than eager to change that run against Dabang Delhi. The team from Mumbai are placed in the eighth position on the Pro Kabaddi League table requiring at least a couple of wins to give them some momentum to challenge for a top-four spot.

Pranay Vinay Rane put on a spirited performance against the Gujarat Giants despite a narrow loss. Mumbai will be hoping that he can work some of that magic on the mat against Delhi as well.

Delhi are placed sixth on the PKL table but a gap is slowly starting to open up between them and Tamil Thalaivas who are placed in the fifth spot. Dabang Delhi will be hoping to put the pressure in pursuit of a top-four qualification spot.

The team from Delhi lost by a small margin to Puneri Paltan in their last encounter but Naveen Kumar put up a spirited performance claiming 16 points by himself. Dabang Delhi will be hoping that he can produce similar numbers against U Mumba.

Ahead of Monday’s PKL match between U Mumba and Dabang Delhi; here is all you need to know:

What date Pro Kabaddi League 2022-23 match between U Mumba vs Dabang Delhi will be played?

The Pro Kabaddi League 2022-23 match between U Mumba and Dabang Delhi will take place on December 6, Tuesday.

Where will the Pro Kabaddi League 2022-23 match U Mumba vs Dabang Delhi be played?

The Pro Kabaddi League match between U Mumba and Dabang Delhi will be played at the Gachibowli Indoor Stadium in Hyderabad.

What time will the Pro Kabaddi League 2022-23 match U Mumba vs Dabang Delhi begin?

The Pro Kabaddi League match between U Mumba and Dabang Delhi will begin at 7:30 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the U Mumba vs Dabang Delhi Pro Kabaddi League match?

The U Mumba vs Dabang Delhi Pro Kabaddi League match will be televised on Star Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the U Mumba vs Dabang Delhi Pro Kabaddi League match?

The U Mumba vs Dabang Delhi Pro Kabaddi League match will be streamed live on Disney+Hotstar.

U Mumba vs Dabang Delhi Possible line-up:

U Mumba Predicted Starting Line-up: Pranay Vinay Rane, Heidarali Ekrami, Guman Singh, Jai Bhagwan, Mohit Khaler, Ashish, Rahul Sethpal

Dabang Delhi Predicted Starting Line-up: Naveen Kumar, Ashu Malik, Vijay Malik, Manjeet, Ravi Kumar, Amit Hooda, Sandeep Dhull.

