U Mumba vs Dabang Delhi, Pro Kabaddi 2018: As It Happened

English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Catch all the live updates from the 2018 VIVO Pro Kabaddi League match on our live blog.
The Shree Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex in Pune will play host to the 12th overall match between U Mumba and Dabang Delhi K.C. on Saturday. This match will be the first between the two zonal rivals in Season 6 and a win for either side will have major implications on the standings in Zone A.
The Shree Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex in Pune will play host to the 12th overall match between U Mumba and Dabang Delhi K.C. on Saturday. This match will be the first between the two zonal rivals in Season 6 and a win for either side will have major implications on the standings in Zone A.
Read More
#SuperSid on 7 raid points and quick foot Baliyan on 6. Hoping both pick up a Super 10.#MeMumba #Mumboys #VivoProKabaddi #MUMvDEL— U Mumba (@U_Mumba) November 24, 2018
ICYMI: Here is how Dabang Delhi lined up at the start of the match.
Here's our Dabang Squad that will take on @U_Mumba! 🤩#MUMvDEL #TheEagles #DilBoleDilli #VivoProKabaddi pic.twitter.com/sD5rUMka4L— Dabang Delhi KC (@DabangDelhiKC) November 24, 2018
ICYMI: Here is how U Mumba are lining up in today's game.
Our lineup looks strong for today’s panga! Are you ready to cheer for the #Mumboys?— U Mumba (@U_Mumba) November 24, 2018
वो खिलाड़ी जो आज रात के मैच खेलेंगे।#MeMumba #Mumboys #VivoProKabaddi #MUMvDEL #UMumba pic.twitter.com/wx00aGpyvM
Image: @DabangDelhiKC/Twitter
Victory for U Mumba will propel them to the summit in Zone A, just two days after losing the top spot to Gujarat Fortunegiants. A win for Dabang Delhi K.C. will help close down the gap between them and third-placed Puneri Paltan to just four, making this a crunch fixture between the two giants.
Key Players:
Fazel Atrachali – U Mumba
The leader in tackle points in VIVO Pro Kabaddi Season 6, Fazel Atrachali has been at this destructive best in leading U Mumba by example this campaign. After just scoring a solitary tackle point in his last outing against Gujarat Fortunegiants, Atrachali will be itching to get back on the mat to redeem himself and take his side to the top of Zone A with a victory.
Ravinder Pahal – Dabang Delhi K.C.
Veteran Right Corner Ravinder Pahal has played at a very high level for Dabang Delhi K.C. in Season 6. He leads the team in tackle points with 31 and ranks third in assists with 12. With U Mumba boasting of two outstanding left raiders in Siddharth Desai and Rohit Baliyan, Pahal will have his hands full all night trying to contain U Mumba’s raiders.
-
23 Nov, 2018 | India in Australia AUS vs IND 132/719.0 overs /oversMatch Abandoned
-
22 - 24 Nov, 2018 | West Indies in Bangladesh BAN vs WI 324/1092.4 overs 246/1064.0 oversBangladesh beat West Indies by 64 runs
-
21 Nov, 2018 | India in Australia AUS vs IND 158/417.0 overs 169/717.0 oversAustralia beat India by 4 runs (D/L method)
-
17 Nov, 2018 | South Africa in Australia SA vs AUS 108/610.0 overs 87/710.0 oversSouth Africa beat Australia by 21 runs
-
16 - 19 Nov, 2018 | Pakistan and New Zealand in UAE NZ vs PAK 153/1066.3 overs 227/1083.2 oversNew Zealand beat Pakistan by 4 runs