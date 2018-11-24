GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
U Mumba vs Dabang Delhi, Pro Kabaddi 2018: As It Happened

News18.com | November 24, 2018, 9:59 PM IST
Catch all the live updates from the 2018 VIVO Pro Kabaddi League match on our live blog.

The Shree Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex in Pune will play host to the 12th overall match between U Mumba and Dabang Delhi K.C. on Saturday. This match will be the first between the two zonal rivals in Season 6 and a win for either side will have major implications on the standings in Zone A.
Nov 24, 2018 9:03 pm (IST)

With the win, U Mumba continue their devastating run in the ongoing Pro Kabaddi League.

Nov 24, 2018 9:02 pm (IST)

And that's that! U Mumba have registered a comfortable win here over Dabang Delhi KC, with a score of 39-23.

Nov 24, 2018 8:57 pm (IST)

39-23 is the score now with just second remaining.

Nov 24, 2018 8:54 pm (IST)

Just about three minutes are remaining in the encounter as U Mumba are on the raid, and the score reads 35-20 to the home side.

Nov 24, 2018 8:50 pm (IST)
Nov 24, 2018 8:46 pm (IST)

If Delhi do manage that, it would give them consolation points, which may still well go a long way in cementing their spot among the top teams towards the end of the season.

Nov 24, 2018 8:45 pm (IST)

There is still plenty left to play for in the second half here though for Dabang Delhi. Even if a win looks distant at this point, there is the very tangible possibility of getting the score down to a margin of less than seven.

Nov 24, 2018 8:41 pm (IST)

Naveen Kumar is currently raiding with the score reading 29-14 to U Mumba.

Nov 24, 2018 8:37 pm (IST)

As Abhishek Singh goes back into his half with another empty raid, the delhi coach is seen with his hands on his head, barking instructions to his side.

Nov 24, 2018 8:35 pm (IST)

There really seems to be no way back for Dabang Delhi KC here. None of their plans seem to be working and U Mumba have been rock solid in defence as well as attack.

Nov 24, 2018 8:35 pm (IST)

Siddharth Desai has been the key for U Mumba in this half, executing all the attacks of the home side.

Nov 24, 2018 8:24 pm (IST)

And that's that. U Mumba have gone into half-time with a lead of 15-8, and have completely dominated the visitors here.

Nov 24, 2018 8:22 pm (IST)

And it's 14-6 to the home side now. The crowd is getting behind them, cheering every raid and defensive interception, and the pressure clearly seems to be showing on the Delhi Dabangs players.

Nov 24, 2018 8:19 pm (IST)

9-6 now. It's almost baffling how the game seems to have lost all the pace and gusto of the initial stages.

Nov 24, 2018 8:17 pm (IST)

And U Mumba have taken the first initiative to go into a decent lead. The score reads 8-5 at the moment with Fazel Atrachali displaying some of the defensive skills he is renowned for.

Nov 24, 2018 8:15 pm (IST)

ICYMI: Here is how Dabang Delhi lined up at the start of the match.

Nov 24, 2018 8:13 pm (IST)

And as high-flying as the first stage of the half was, the game seems to have settled with both sides approaching the game defensively.

Nov 24, 2018 8:10 pm (IST)

ICYMI: Here is how U Mumba are lining up in today's game.

Nov 24, 2018 8:07 pm (IST)

And as expected, the match is off to a frantic start with both teams sharing the spoils so far, racing into a score of 3-3 with barely any time gone on the clock.

Nov 24, 2018 8:03 pm (IST)

Victory for either team in the match will have huge implications in terms of upward movement in the PKL table. Arguably, Delhi need the win more, finding themselves in the third position in their group, while Mumbai can go top again with a win.

Nov 24, 2018 8:02 pm (IST)

Hello and welcome to our live updates of the crucial Pro Kabaddi 2018 match between U Mumba and Dabang Delhi!

Image: @DabangDelhiKC/Twitter

Victory for U Mumba will propel them to the summit in Zone A, just two days after losing the top spot to Gujarat Fortunegiants. A win for Dabang Delhi K.C. will help close down the gap between them and third-placed Puneri Paltan to just four, making this a crunch fixture between the two giants.

Key Players:

Fazel Atrachali – U Mumba

The leader in tackle points in VIVO Pro Kabaddi Season 6, Fazel Atrachali has been at this destructive best in leading U Mumba by example this campaign. After just scoring a solitary tackle point in his last outing against Gujarat Fortunegiants, Atrachali will be itching to get back on the mat to redeem himself and take his side to the top of Zone A with a victory.

Ravinder Pahal – Dabang Delhi K.C.

Veteran Right Corner Ravinder Pahal has played at a very high level for Dabang Delhi K.C. in Season 6. He leads the team in tackle points with 31 and ranks third in assists with 12. With U Mumba boasting of two outstanding left raiders in Siddharth Desai and Rohit Baliyan, Pahal will have his hands full all night trying to contain U Mumba’s raiders.
