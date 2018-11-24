U Mumba vs Dabang Delhi, Pro Kabaddi 2018: As It Happened

Image: @DabangDelhiKC/Twitter



Victory for U Mumba will propel them to the summit in Zone A, just two days after losing the top spot to Gujarat Fortunegiants. A win for Dabang Delhi K.C. will help close down the gap between them and third-placed Puneri Paltan to just four, making this a crunch fixture between the two giants.



Key Players:



Fazel Atrachali – U Mumba



The leader in tackle points in VIVO Pro Kabaddi Season 6, Fazel Atrachali has been at this destructive best in leading U Mumba by example this campaign. After just scoring a solitary tackle point in his last outing against Gujarat Fortunegiants, Atrachali will be itching to get back on the mat to redeem himself and take his side to the top of Zone A with a victory.



Ravinder Pahal – Dabang Delhi K.C.



Veteran Right Corner Ravinder Pahal has played at a very high level for Dabang Delhi K.C. in Season 6. He leads the team in tackle points with 31 and ranks third in assists with 12. With U Mumba boasting of two outstanding left raiders in Siddharth Desai and Rohit Baliyan, Pahal will have his hands full all night trying to contain U Mumba’s raiders.