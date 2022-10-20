It’s time for another triple header in the ninth season of the Pro Kabbadi League. Six titanic squads will be in action on Friday in Bengaluru’s Sree Kanteerava Stadium. In the first match of the night, U Mumba will take on the Haryana Steelers. The Puneri Paltan will be up next against the Bengal Warriors. For the last encounter of the day, Patna Pirates will look to go toe to toe against defending champions Dabang Delhi.

The League has started to take shape and the sides are giving it their all to churn out victories. Harayana Steelers have endured a mixed season so far winning two matches and losing the same number of matches in the league. They currently hold a mid-table position and will be rearing to climb further racking up more wins. The Steelers will be facing U Mumba, a side that has a pretty similar season to them. The Mumbai outfit also has two wins and as many losses in the league. Both sides are par in terms of form but U Mumba’s experience might give them an edge over Haryana Steelers.

Elsewhere, the Puneri Paltan will take the mat on Friday after eking out a win against Telugu Titans that went down to the wire. They will want to carry their momentum forward and bask in another win against the Bengal Warriors. However, the Bengal side has been in decent form this season, and edging them will not be an easy assignment. As things stand, Sachin Chillar’s men find themselves in the third position and will put in their best efforts to stay on top.

The ultimate match of the night will feature the defending champions Dabang Delhi who have continued their sublime run of form in the competition. With an unblemished tally of five consecutive wins, the champions have romped every side that they faced till now. Patna Pirates will be on the cards next. The Pirates are on the opposite spectrum of things when compared to their opponents. Placed bottom of the league with no wins to their tally, things don’t look bright at all for Patna Pirates. Facing a formidable Delhi side might just make it worse for them. However, a win against the best side in the league might just revive their season to life.

Ahead of the Pro Kabbadi League matches between U Mumba and Haryana Steelers, Puneri Paltan and Bengal Warriors, Patna Pirates and Dabang Delhi, here is all you need to know:

On what date will the Pro Kabbadi League matches between U Mumba and Haryana Steelers, Puneri Paltan and Bengal Warriors, Patna Pirates and Dabang Delhi be played?

The Pro Kabbadi League matches between U Mumba and Haryana Steelers, Puneri Paltan and Bengal Warriors, Patna Pirates and Dabang Delhi will be played on Friday, October 20.

Where will the matches between U Mumba and Haryana Steelers, Puneri Paltan and Bengal Warriors, Patna Pirates and Dabang Delhi be played?

The Pro Kabbadi League matches on Sunday will be played at Sree Kanteerava Stadium in Bengaluru.

What time will the matches between U Mumba and Haryana Steelers, Puneri Paltan and Bengal Warriors, Bengal Warriors, and Patna Pirates begin?

The Pro Kabbadi League match between U Mumba and Haryana Steelers will begin at 7:30 pm IST.

The Pro Kabbadi League match between Puneri Paltan and Bengal Warriors will begin at 8:30 pm IST.

The Pro Kabbadi League match between Patna Pirates and Dabang Delhi will begin at 9:30 pm IST

Which TV channels will broadcast the Pro Kabbadi League season 9 matches?

The Pro Kabbadi League matches will be telecast live on the Star Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Pro Kabbadi League season 9 matches?

The Pro Kabbadi League matches will be streamed live on the Disney+Hotstar app and website.

Match 1 Squads:

Haryana Steelers Squad: Manjeet, Vinay, Rakesh Narwal, Meetu, Sushil, K Prapanjan, Mohammad Esmaeil Maghsoudlou Mahalli, Manish Gulia, Lovepreet Singh, Joginder Singh Narwal, Jaideep, Naveen, Sunny, Monu, Harsh, Ankit, Amirhossein Bastami, Mohit, Nitin Rawal

U Mumba Squad: Ashish, Suman Singh, Jai Bhagwan, Heidarali Ekrami, Ankush, Kamlesh, Shivam, Pranay, Vinay Rane, Sachin, Rupesh, Surinder Singh, Rinku, Shivansh Thakur, Rahul Prince, Kiran, Laxman, Magar Harendra Kumar, Satywan, Mohit Gholamabbas, Korouki

Match 2 Squads:

Bengal Warriors Squad: Shrikant Jadhav, Aslam Saja, Mohamed Thambi, Maninder Singh, R Guhan, Suyog Baban Gaikar, Parshant Kumar, Akash Pikalmunde, Girish Ernak, Amit Sheoran, Parveen Satpal, Shubham Shinde, Soleiman Pahlevani, Surender Nada, Sakthivel R, Vaibhav Bhausaheb Garje, Deepak Niwas Hooda, Ajinkya Rohidas Kapre, Rohit, Ashish Kumar (Sangwan), Balaji D, Vinod Kumar, Manoj Gowda K.

Puneri Paltan Squad: Aslam Mustafa Inamdar, Mohit Goyat, Aditya Tushar Shinde, Akash Santosh Shinde, Pankaj Mohite, Shubham Nitin Shelke, Fazel Atrachali, Sombir, Badal Taqdir Singh, Abinesh Nadarajan, Sanket Sawant, Alankar Kaluram Patil, Balasaheb Shahaji Jadhav, Rakesh Bhalle Ram, D Mahindraprasad, Harsh Mahesh Lad, Mohammad Esmaeil Nabibakhsh, Govind Gurjar

Match 3 Squads:

Patna Pirates Squad: Sachin Sushil Gulia, Vishwas S, Anand Surendra Tomar, Ranjit Venkatramana Naik Anuj Kumar Monu, Rohit, Neeraj Kumar Sunil, Thiyagarajan Yuvaraj, Naveen Sharma, Manish, Shivam Chaudhari, Rohit Gulia, Mohammadreza, Shadloui Chiyaneh, Sajin Chandrasekar, Abdul Insamam S, Daniel Omondi Odhiambo, Sagar Kumar

Dabang Delhi Squad: Naveen Kumar, Manjeet, Ashu Malik, Ashish Narwal, Suraj Panwar, Ravi Kumar, Sandeep Dhull, Amit Hooda, Vishal, Anil Kumar, Monu, Dipak, Krishan, Vinay Kumar, Vijay, Mohammad Liton Ali, Aakash, Vijay, Tejas Patil, Reza Katoulinezhad

