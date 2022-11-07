U Mumba vs Jaipur Pink Panthers, Patna Pirates vs Haryana Steelers Live Streaming: How to watch PKL Season 9 Coverage on TV And Online

On Monday, November 7, the Pro Kabaddi League will put out two incredible games with U Mumba taking on the Jaipur Pink Panthers and the Haryana Steelers will clash against the Patna Pirates.

U Mumba were thumped by the Patna Pirates in their last match by 34-31. Currently placed fourth in the league, the Mumbai outfit will look to bounce back against the Jaipur pink Panthers. The Panthers are just a place higher than U Mumba in the points table and will be desperate to bag all three points when these two old rivals clash.

Meanwhile, the second match will witness the Patna Pirates trying to script a major comeback in the season. Patna Pirates have come into their own recently after a poor start to the season and are now on a four-match undefeated streak. They will be looking to extend the winning tally to five when they take on the Haryana Steelers.

On the other hand, Haryana Steelers will be striving to keep their unbeaten streak going when they clash against the Pirates. In nine games this season, the Steelers have one draw, four victories, and the exact number of defeats. They’ll be hoping that their key raiders, Meetu Sharma and Manjeet, are on fire against a strong Steelers’defence.

Ahead of the Pro Kabbadi League matches between U Mumba and Jaipur Pink Panthers, Patna Pirates and Haryana Steelers, here is all you need to know:

When will the Pro Kabbadi League matches between U Mumba and Jaipur Pink Panthers; Patna Pirates and Haryana Steelers be played?

The Pro Kabbadi League matches between U Mumba and Jaipur Pink Panthers, Patna Pirates, and Haryana Steelers will be played on Monday, November 7.

Where will the matches between U Mumba and Jaipur Pink Panthers; Patna Pirates and Haryana Steelers be played?

The Pro Kabbadi League matches on Monday will be played at the Shree Shiv Chhatrapati Wrestling Hall.

What time will the matches between U Mumba and Jaipur Pink Panthers; Patna Pirates and Haryana Steelers begin?

The Pro Kabbadi League match between U Mumba and Jaipur Pink Panthers will begin at 7:30 pm IST.

The Pro Kabbadi League match between Patna Pirates and Haryana Steelers will begin at 8:30 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the Pro Kabbadi League 2022 matches?

The Pro Kabbadi League matches will be telecast live on the Star Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Pro Kabbadi League 2022 matches?

The Pro Kabbadi League matches will be streamed live on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website.

Match 1 Squads

U Mumba Squad: Ajith V Kumar, Arjun Deshwal, Devank, Rahul Chaudhari, Nitin Panwar, Navneet, Bhavani Rajput, Sunil Kumar, Abhishek KS, Ashish, Ankush, Sahul Kumar, Deepak, Woosan KO, Lucky Sharma, Reza Mirbagheri, Nitin Chandel, Rahul Gorakh Dhanawade

Jaipur Pink Panthers Squad: Chandran Ranjit, Pardeep Kumar, Rakesh, Dong Geon Lee, Mahendra Ganesh Rajput, Purna Sing, Sawin, Gaurav Chhikara, Parteek Dhaiya, Sohil, Sonu Singh, Baldev Singh Kapil Manuj, Ujjval Singh, Sourav Gulia, Vinod Kumar, YoungChang Ko Rinku Narwal, Sandeep Kandola Arkam Shaikh, Shankar Bhimraj Gadai, Rohan Singh

Match 2 Squads

Patna Pirates Squad: Sachin Sushil Gulia, Vishwas S, Anand Surendra Tomar, Ranjit Venkatramana Naik Anuj Kumar Monu, Rohit, Neeraj Kumar Sunil, Thiyagarajan Yuvaraj, Naveen Sharma, Manish, Shivam Chaudhari, Rohit Gulia, Mohammadreza, Shadloui Chiyaneh, Sajin Chandrasekar, Abdul Insamam S, Daniel Omondi Odhiambo, Sagar Kumar

Haryana Steelers Squad: Manjeet, Vinay, Rakesh Narwal, Meetu, Sushil, K Prapanjan, Mohammad Esmaeil Maghsoudlou Mahalli, Manish Gulia, Lovepreet Singh, Joginder Singh Narwal, Jaideep, Naveen, Sunny, Monu, Harsh, Ankit, Amirhossein Bastami, Mohit, Nitin Rawal

