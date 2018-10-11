U Mumba vs Jaipur Pink Panthers, Pro Kabaddi 2018: As It Happened

English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Catch all the scores from the kabaddi match between U Mumba and Jaipur Pink Panthers through News18 Sports' live updates.
After a close tie in their opening game, U Mumba will face a Jaipur Pink Panthers team with a strong roster in a bid to get their first win of VIVO Pro Kabaddi Season 6. They looked good in their opening game and will want to continue the same momentum into this one. A second Southern Derby will also be on display and home team Tamil Thalaivas look to get their campaign back on the winning track against Bengaluru Bulls. Here are the matches of the day.
U Mumba looked a strong overall unit against Puneri Paltan with Fazel Atrachali combining brilliantly with Dharmaraj Cheralathan to shore up the defence while young Siddharth Desai impressed with his versatile raiding. If the trio gets the support of Abolfazl Maghsodloumahali, who has shown a good knack for raiding in Do-or-die situations they will form a very strong core and the pressure will be on Jaipur to find a way of breaking through this combination.
The Pink Panthers have their own share of strong combinations through with Mohit Chhillar and Sandeep Dhull guarding the Corners and Bajirao Hodage adding his experience in the Covers. They have the advantage of having Captain Cool Anup Kumar at the helm which could make the difference in a high-pressure match. All-rounders like Nitin Rawal and Deepak Hooda give the team an added balance which leaves them spoilt for choice. Two veterans of the game will try and outfox each other when they take the mat on Wednesday. Kumar’s smart gameplay and Cheralathan’s instinctive knowledge of a raider’s next move will mean that everything will depend on who is able to apply themselves better on the day.
