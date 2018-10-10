U Mumba vs Jaipur Pink Panthers, Pro Kabaddi 2018: U Mumba Turn the Tables on Jaipur Pink Panthers, Register Emphatic Win





After a close tie in their opening game, U Mumba will face a Jaipur Pink Panthers team with a strong roster in a bid to get their first win of

After a close tie in their opening game, U Mumba will face a Jaipur Pink Panthers team with a strong roster in a bid to get their first win of VIVO Pro Kabaddi Season 6 . They looked good in their opening game and will want to continue the same momentum into this one. A second Southern Derby will also be on display and home team Tamil Thalaivas look to get their campaign back on the winning track against Bengaluru Bulls. Here are the matches of the day. Oct 10, 2018 9:02 pm (IST) That's it then! U Mumba have beaten the Jaipur Punk Panthers 39-32 after trailing for most of the match. Oct 10, 2018 8:59 pm (IST) Jaipur's Ajinkya can't get the raid in and U Mumba have inflicted an all out too and taken an 8 point lead with less than 90 seconds to go in the game. This contest has well and truly exploded in the final minutes. Oct 10, 2018 8:58 pm (IST) U Mumba, trailing for most of the game has now surged into a four point lead with Baliyan getting two points on the raid. Just a couple of minutes left in the game. Oct 10, 2018 8:55 pm (IST) U Mumbai now with a great super tackle. They have raced ahead as Surinder rounds up the raid. Great work to get into the lead and take a one point lead. Oct 10, 2018 8:51 pm (IST) U Mumba's Fazal Atrachali, the captain has been sent to the bench after his raid was snubbed out by the Jaipur defenders. Great work by Jaipur here in the final minutes. Oct 10, 2018 8:49 pm (IST) Jaipur powering on towards the end of the second half. That's a point on the raid once again and the lead is extended by another point Oct 10, 2018 8:48 pm (IST) Jaipur's raider is absolutely sure he has picked up more than a couple of points on the raid - and sure enough, it's a three pointer - a super raid by them. Jaipur lead 28-26. Oct 10, 2018 8:43 pm (IST) Decisive defending by U Mumba here against Jaipur. The defenders pounce on the raider and it is all even at 24-24. Less than 8 minutes to go in this game. Oct 10, 2018 8:41 pm (IST) Anup can't get his raid in, and Surinder helps U Mumba inflict an all-out on Jaipur. This is a one point game right now, with not too much time to go in the second half. Oct 10, 2018 8:40 pm (IST) U Mumba continue to fight back and not letting this go without a fight. Mohit Chillar walks back, but U Mumba pick up a point. Oct 10, 2018 8:37 pm (IST) Super tackle by Jaipur's two man defense, led by Mohit as U Mumba's Siddharth can't do much. Panthers once again increase their lead to a four points. Oct 10, 2018 8:36 pm (IST) Siddharth with a good raid, that reduces a defender for the Jaipur side. It's neck and neck now. Oct 10, 2018 8:33 pm (IST) Amit though comes for Jaipur in a do-or-die raid and he has picked up a crucial point for his side. Oct 10, 2018 8:33 pm (IST) Early minutes in the second half, though has seen a few empty raids from both sides. Oct 10, 2018 8:31 pm (IST) Time for the second half, and this tight contest could explode in either direction right now. Oct 10, 2018 8:24 pm (IST) At the end of the first half, U Mumba trail Jaipur 13-15. Oct 10, 2018 8:23 pm (IST) With less than a couple of minutes to go, U Mumba have been gifted a point and the lead for Jaipur reduces to four points. Oct 10, 2018 8:21 pm (IST) Jaipur's Mohit Chillar, as good as ever, snaps up a quick point on his raid. The lead for Jaipur is now a five point one. Oct 10, 2018 8:20 pm (IST) U Mumba's Siddharth Desai goes outside the line before he can complete the raid and it is great team work by the Jaipur defense to pick up the points over there. Both sides have been defending well today. Oct 10, 2018 8:18 pm (IST) Fazal doing what he does best as the Jaipur Pink Panthers Anup Kumar's raid is nipped in the bud. The U Mumba team have fought back brilliantly in the first half to make it 9-12 for now with 6 minutes to go. Oct 10, 2018 8:16 pm (IST) Nitin Rawal now in the mix for a raid for Jaipur. There lead has been cut down to a four point lead right. But U Mumbai have defended the raid and picked up another point. Score 11-8 to Jaipur. Oct 10, 2018 8:14 pm (IST) Siddharth Desai into the mix for U Mumba. Massive pressure on them right about now, but Jaipur's defense is exceptional and they have inflicted an all-out on U Mumba. Jaipur take a six point lead with 10 minutes gone in the half. Oct 10, 2018 8:12 pm (IST) Great defending from U Mumba, but the leg of the defender crossed the line slightly and they lose a man and the point. SiIlly mistake gives Jaipur a point. Oct 10, 2018 8:10 pm (IST) Jaipur with some great defending - led by the captain Anup Kumar. Another point for them and the lead is extended to a four point one. Oct 10, 2018 8:10 pm (IST) Anup with an empty raid against the Iranians of U Mumbai. The score has Jaipur in the lead at 5-2 with 13 minutes to go in the first half. Oct 10, 2018 8:07 pm (IST) Do or die raid does not work for U Mumbai as Abhishek Singh is pounced upon by the Jaipur Panthers. They pick up a couple of points for that and the score is 3-1 to them. Oct 10, 2018 8:04 pm (IST) Deepak Hooda comes in after that for Jaipur and it's a brilliant raid. Great point there and Jaipur take a 2-1 lead early on. Oct 10, 2018 8:03 pm (IST) After an empty raid by the Panthers, they have handled Abolfazal and stopped him on the left to pick up a point. Oct 10, 2018 8:02 pm (IST) U Mumba have picked up an early bonus point here with the raid. Oct 10, 2018 7:59 pm (IST) Here we go! U Mumba vs Jaipur Pink Panthers is all set to begin.



U Mumba looked a strong overall unit against Puneri Paltan with Fazel Atrachali combining brilliantly with Dharmaraj Cheralathan to shore up the defence while young Siddharth Desai impressed with his versatile raiding. If the trio gets the support of Abolfazl Maghsodloumahali, who has shown a good knack for raiding in Do-or-die situations they will form a very strong core and the pressure will be on Jaipur to find a way of breaking through this combination.



The Pink Panthers have their own share of strong combinations through with Mohit Chhillar and Sandeep Dhull guarding the Corners and Bajirao Hodage adding his experience in the Covers. They have the advantage of having Captain Cool Anup Kumar at the helm which could make the difference in a high-pressure match. All-rounders like Nitin Rawal and Deepak Hooda give the team an added balance which leaves them spoilt for choice. Two veterans of the game will try and outfox each other when they take the mat on Wednesday. Kumar’s smart gameplay and Cheralathan’s instinctive knowledge of a raider’s next move will mean that everything will depend on who is able to apply themselves better on the day.