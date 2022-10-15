U.P. Yoddhas vs Bengaluru Bulls Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain and Starting Line-up for Match 23, Pro Kabbadi League

U.P. Yoddhas and Bengaluru Bulls will face off in the 23rd match of the Pro Kabbadi League (PKL) on October 16. Bengaluru Bulls had a strong start in the tournament as they won the first two matches. However, they were defeated in their last game against Bengal Warriors. Bengaluru Bulls would like to get back their winning ways when they take on U.P. Yoddhas on Sunday. Bengaluru will again rely heavily on the likes of Vikash Kandola and Saurabh Nandal. Meanwhile, U.P. Yoddhas will be hurting from their loss against Delhi on October 12. U.P. Yoddhas could have won that match had they shown better game awareness. U.P. Yoddhas will hope that raider Surender Gill has a good game on Sunday. Ahead of the blockbuster 23rd match of the Pro Kabbadi League between U.P. Yoddhas and Bengaluru Bulls, here is all you need to know:

On what date will the Pro Kabbadi League match between U.P. Yoddhas and Bengaluru Bulls be played?

The Pro Kabbadi League match between U.P. Yoddhas and Bengaluru Bulls will be played on October 16, Sunday.

Where will the Pro Kabbadi League match between U.P. Yoddhas and Bengaluru Bulls be played?

The Pro Kabbadi League match between U.P. Yoddhas and Bengaluru Bulls will be played at the Shree Kanteerava Indoor Stadium, Bengaluru.

What time will the Pro Kabbadi League match between U.P. Yoddhas and Bengaluru Bulls begin?

The Pro Kabbadi League match between U.P. Yoddhas and Bengaluru Bulls will begin at 8:30 pm IST, on October 16.

Which TV channels will broadcast the Pro Kabbadi League match between U.P. Yoddhas and Bengaluru Bulls?

The Pro Kabbadi League match between U.P. Yoddhas and Bengaluru Bulls will be telecast on the Star Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Pro Kabbadi League match between U.P. Yoddhas and Bengaluru Bulls?

The Pro Kabbadi League match between U.P. Yoddhas and Bengaluru Bulls will be streamed live on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website.

U.P. Yoddhas vs Bengaluru Bulls Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Surender Gill

Vice-Captain: Vikash Kandola

Suggested Dream 11 team for U.P. Yoddhas vs Bengaluru Bulls

DEF: Saurabh Nandal, Mahender Singh, Nitesh Kumar

ALL: Sachin Narwal

RAI: Vikash Kandola, Neeraj Narwal, Surender Gill

U.P. Yoddhas vs Bengaluru Bulls Probable Line-up:

U.P. Yoddhas Probable Playing Line-up: Pardeep Narwal, Ashu Singh, Shubham Kumar, Surender Gill, Rohit Tomar, Nitesh Kumar, Sumit

Bengaluru Bulls Probable Playing Line-up: Vikash Kandola, Bharat, Neeraj Narwal, Saurabh Nandal, Mahender Singh, Aman, Sachin Narwal

Read all the Latest Sports News and Breaking News here