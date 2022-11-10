U.P. Yoddhas vs Haryana Steelers Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Pro Kabbadi League Season 9 Live?

U.P. Yoddhas and Haryana Steelers will lock horns in Match 70 of the Pro Kabbadi League on November 11. Both the teams haven’t had a great season and are at the bottom of the table.

But U.P. Yoddhas are a better side when compared with Haryana Steelers. They played out a draw against Bengal Warriors in their last match. U.P. Yoddhas’s Rohit Tomar and Pardeep Narwal performed very well in that match. Haryana Steelers will have to find a way to stop both Tomar and Narwal if they want to win this match. Moreover, the likes of Joginder Narwal, Nitin Rawal and Manjeet will have to come up with the goods for Haryana Steelers.

Ahead of the Pro Kabbadi League match between U.P. Yoddhas and Haryana Steelers, here is all you need to know:

On what date will the Pro Kabbadi League match between U.P. Yoddhas and Haryana Steelers be played?

The Pro Kabbadi League match between U.P. Yoddhas and Haryana Steelers will be played on November 11, Friday.

Where will the Pro Kabbadi League match between U.P. Yoddhas and Haryana Steelers be played?

The Pro Kabbadi League match between U.P. Yoddhas and Haryana Steelers will be played at the Shree Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex, Pune.

What time will the Pro Kabbadi League match between U.P. Yoddhas and Haryana Steelers begin?

The Pro Kabbadi League match between U.P. Yoddhas and Haryana Steelers will begin at 7:30 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the Pro Kabbadi League match between U.P. Yoddhas and Haryana Steelers?

The Pro Kabbadi League match between U.P. Yoddhas and Haryana Steelers will be telecast live on the Star Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Pro Kabbadi League match between U.P. Yoddhas and Haryana Steelers?

The Pro Kabbadi League match between U.P. Yoddhas and Haryana Steelers will be streamed live on the Disney+Hotstar app and website.

Probable Lineup:

U.P. Yoddhas Probable Starting 7: Pardeep Narwal, Ashu Singh, Shubham Kumar, Surender Gill, Rohit Tomar, Nitesh Kumar, Sumit

Haryana Steelers Probable Starting 7: Jaideep Kuldeep, Monu Hooda, Mohit, Joginder Narwal, Nitin Rawal, Manjeet, Meetu Mehender

