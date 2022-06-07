CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :#Movies#Coronavirus#AssamBoardResult#Modi@8
Home » News » Sports » U.S. Open Badminton Called off Due to COVID-Related Organisational Complications
1-MIN READ

U.S. Open Badminton Called off Due to COVID-Related Organisational Complications

Badminton representative photo (IANS)

Badminton representative photo (IANS)

This is the third straight edition of the tournament to have been cancelled due to COVID-19

The Badminton World Federation (BWF) said on Tuesday this year’s U.S. Open has been cancelled due to organisational complications caused by COVID-19.

The U.S. Open, a Super 300 tournament on the BWF World Tour, was due to take place from Oct. 4-9.

”USA Badminton concluded that it was no longer feasible for them to host their tournament this year due to organisational complications coming out of COVID-19,” badminton’s governing body said in a statement.

This is the third straight edition of the tournament to have been cancelled due to COVID-19.

The Indonesia Masters starts later on Tuesday.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.

Tags
first published:June 07, 2022, 18:22 IST