Indian U-17 Women's Football Team Book Final vs Sweden With 1-0 Win Over Thailand
Kritina Devi scored the only goal of the match as Indian U-17 women's football team defeated Thailand and book their place in the final of the three-nation tournament.
India beat Thailand by 1-0 to reach the final of a tri-football tournament.
Mumbai: India edged out Thailand 1-0 an enthralling last round-robin game of the U-17 three-nation football tournament here on Tuesday to book a place in the final.
The only goal of the match came in 90+1 minute, through Kritina Devi and a bit of help from rival goalkeeper, Pawarisa Homyamyen. The mistake proved costly as her side was just four minutes away from making the final, but the goal ended its campaign.
A long ball from Devi was misjudged by the Thai goalkeeper, and the ball rolled into the goal. The hosts will play Sweden, against whom they had lost 0-3 in the league game, in the final on Thursday.
India had an early chance. Sumati Kumari ran from the left wing and played a through ball to Sunita Munda, whose shot was blocked by the Thailand backline. Then, on a rebound, striker S Lynda Kom unleashed a header, but that was easily saved.
In the 13th minute, Sumati beat the defence from the left flank and entered the penalty box, creating an opportunity for B Mariyammal, but the mid-fielder failed to take a shot.
In the 19th minute, Thailand earned a free kick, but Kanchuda Phona's shot was cleared by Purnima Kumari.
The hosts kept creating chances and another one came in the 31st minute. Sumati Kumari made a run towards the goal, and shot from the edge of the box, but it was safely collected. At the half-way mark, the two teams were locked at 0-0.
After the change of ends, India earned two free kicks, but failed to convert. Thailand's best chance came in the 50th minute when their striker Janista Jinantuya found herself in an open space and shot from the final third, but Indian custodian Manju Ganjhu came off the line to deny the visitors.
India coach Thomas Dennerby said that his team deserved to win.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Friday 19 July , 2019 Will Ravi Shastri Continue As India’s Head Coach?
-
Monday 10 June , 2019 ICC World Cup 2019| Virat Kohli Wins Hearts By Stopping Fans From Booing Steve Smith
-
Tuesday 04 June , 2019 ICC WC 2019| Ind vs SA | Indian Squad Ahead Of Tournament Opener
-
Thursday 30 May , 2019 ICC World Cup 2019: Teams Which Could Take The Cup Home
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Richa Chadha, Ashoke Pandit Get into Twitter War Over Citizenship Amendment Act
- Photos of Jamia Students Cleaning the Streets After Protests Are Winning the Internet
- How the Boeing 737 MAX Production Halt Affects Airlines Globally
- ISL 2019-20: Fans To Be Allowed in Stands With NorthEast United FC vs Bengaluru FC Set for Early Start
- ISL 2019-20: AIFF Assures 'Appropriate Action' After Mumbai City FC Coach Accuses Referee Used Racist Gestures