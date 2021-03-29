India will take on UAE at the Zabeel Stadium in Dubai in an international friendly match on Monday, March 29.

Indian men’s football team head coach Igor Stimac stressed on the importance of players adapting to the rigours of football at the international level, in order to take the team forward together, on the eve of the clash against the UAE.

After a good comeback against Oman in a match where Stimac fielded 10 debutants, the India head coach felt that giving opportunities to such players at the international level is crucial, in order for them to adapt.

India played UAE last in the 2019 AFC Asian Cup where they lost 2-0.

The friendly encounter will also help as a preparatory match ahead of their AFC Asian Cup qualifiers, which are scheduled to take place in June.

Gurpreet Singh Sandhu, Ashutosh Mehta, Pritam Kotal, Adil Khan, Mandar Rao Dessai, Lalengmawia, Anirudh Thapa, Raynier Fernandes, Bipin Singh, Liston Colaco, Manvir SinghAli Khasif, Bandar Al-Ahbabi, Shaheen Abdel-Rahman, Walid Abbas, Mahmoud Khamis, Mohamed Al-Attas, Ali Salmeen, Yahya Nader, Abdullah Ramadan, Khalil Al Hammadi, Ali Mabkhout

Captain: Ali Mabkhout

Vice-Captain: Manvir Singh

Goalkeeper: Gurpreet Singh Sandhu

Defenders: Ashutosh Mehta, Adil Khan, Walid Abbas, Khalifa Mubarrak Al Hammadi

Midfield: Anirudh Thapa, Abdullah Ramadan, Fabio Lima

Forwards: Suhail Al Noubi, Ali Mabkhout, Manvir Singh

The International Friendly 2021, India vs UAE game will kick off at 8:30 PM IST on Monday, March 29, at the Zabeel Stadium, Dubai.

The International Friendly 2021 India vs UAE match in India will be broadcast on Eurosport HD in India.

Live streaming of the match will be available on Jio TV.