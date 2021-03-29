India will take on UAE at the Zabeel Stadium in Dubai in an international friendly match on Monday, March 29.Follow Live
Indian men’s football team head coach Igor Stimac stressed on the importance of players adapting to the rigours of football at the international level, in order to take the team forward together, on the eve of the clash against the UAE.
After a good comeback against Oman in a match where Stimac fielded 10 debutants, the India head coach felt that giving opportunities to such players at the international level is crucial, in order for them to adapt.
India played UAE last in the 2019 AFC Asian Cup where they lost 2-0.
The friendly encounter will also help as a preparatory match ahead of their AFC Asian Cup qualifiers, which are scheduled to take place in June.
The International Friendly 2021 India vs UAE match will kick off at 8:30 PM IST.India possible starting line-up: Gurpreet Singh Sandhu, Ashutosh Mehta, Pritam Kotal, Adil Khan, Mandar Rao Dessai, Lalengmawia, Anirudh Thapa, Raynier Fernandes, Bipin Singh, Liston Colaco, Manvir SinghUAE possible starting line-up: Ali Khasif, Bandar Al-Ahbabi, Shaheen Abdel-Rahman, Walid Abbas, Mahmoud Khamis, Mohamed Al-Attas, Ali Salmeen, Yahya Nader, Abdullah Ramadan, Khalil Al Hammadi, Ali MabkhoutDream 11 Pick -
Captain: Ali Mabkhout
Vice-Captain: Manvir Singh
Goalkeeper: Gurpreet Singh Sandhu
Defenders: Ashutosh Mehta, Adil Khan, Walid Abbas, Khalifa Mubarrak Al Hammadi
Midfield: Anirudh Thapa, Abdullah Ramadan, Fabio Lima
Forwards: Suhail Al Noubi, Ali Mabkhout, Manvir Singh
What TV channel will show India vs UAE International Friendly 2021 match?
The International Friendly 2021 India vs UAE match in India will be broadcast on Eurosport HD in India.How can I live stream India vs UAE International Friendly 2021 fixture?
Live streaming of the match will be available on Jio TV.