Ubisoft Announce Their Battle Royal Shooter Hyper Scape Release in Open Beta

Ubisoft kick off the open beta for their upcoming battle royal shooter Hyper Scape on PC on Monday while also releasing the trailer for the beta. A fresh cinematic trailer detailing some of the game's story was also released.

The news was part of Ubisoft Forward presentation that was aired on Sunday.

Hyper Scape was first launched on July 2 as a technical test, where some Twitch and YouTube creators were given access by Ubisoft to stream the game.

Hyper Scape rose to the top of Twitch charts that day and the launch was a huge success.