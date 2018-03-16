UCL Draw: Liverpool to Face Manchester City, Juventus Meet Real Madrid

UEFA Champions League quarter-final draw set up a replay of last year's final as Juventus will face Real Madrid, while English giants Manchester City and Liverpool will clash against one other.FC Barcelona will meet AS Roma while Sevilla, who defeated Manchester United in the Round of 16, will face Bayern Munich.Earlier. Barcelona captain Andres Iniesta admitted he would prefer not to face Champions League holders and eternal rivals Real Madrid ahead of Friday's quarter-final draw."I do not want a Spanish team, because we know each other too much," Iniesta said, with clubs at this stage no longer protected from facing others from the same country."The thought of winning the Champions League is always a motivation, but it's difficult. The challenge is minimising errors, because one bad game and you're out."Juventus coach Massimiliano Allegri, a runner-up with the Italian giants twice in the past three seasons, was desperate to avoid Barca and Lionel Messi, who hit his 100th Champions League goal on Wednesday.Juve lost the 2015 final to Barca, and Allegri is sick of the sight of the side who beat his team 3-0 at the Camp Nou in this season's group stage before a goalless draw in the return fixture in Turin."I want to avoid Barcelona, after years of meeting them a year's rest is needed," said Allegri, who masterminded a 3-0 aggregate win over the Catalans in last year's quarter-finals.But the former AC Milan boss is also wary of a Real outfit -- unbeaten in the knockout rounds under Zinedine Zidane -- that blew his team away 4-1 in June to lift the trophy for a record-extending 12th time."Real Madrid are clear favourites because they are growing and can no longer win the league. I won't offend anyone if I say that after three months of holidays they have begun to play," Allegri said.Roma sporting director Monchi, renowned from his time at Sevilla, believes Pep Guardiola's Manchester City are the strongest team in Europe, but concedes it will be a tall order regardless of the draw for a club through to its first quarter-final in 10 years."It's tough to say who is the best," Monchi said. "They're all difficult. (Barcelona) have a player (Messi) who's not normal in their team.""Then there's Real Madrid, a club that's accustomed to winning everything; Juventus are on a successful run; Manchester City are the best of the lot in my opinion; Bayern Munich faced a good side in Besiktas, with top players, and won 5-0."Meanwhile, Bayern Munich boss Jupp Heynckes said his team is ready to face any opponent."It comes down to the form on the day," said Heynckes. "It's also crucial to have all your important players. And then you need a little bit of luck at the right point."The first legs of the quarter-finals will be played over April 3-4, with the returns scheduled for April 10-11.FC Barcelona vs AS RomaSevilla vs Bayern MunichJuventus vs Real MadridManchester City vs Sevilla