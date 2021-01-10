UCLA Completes Desert Sweep With 81-76 Win Over Arizona

TUCSON, Ariz.: Tyger Campbell scored 22 points, Johnny Juzang added 16 and UCLA completed a sweep of the Pac-12’s desert schools with an 81-76 win over Arizona on Saturday night.

UCLA (9-2, 5-0 Pac-12) needed overtime to beat Arizona State on Thursday and finished off the sweep by shutting down Arizona in the second half.

The Bruins went up eight midway through the second half and held the Wildcats (9-3, 3-3) to one field goal over a key four-minute stretch late to remain alone atop the Pac-12.

UCLA is off to its best conference start since opening with five straight wins in 2012-13 and has won four straight at Arizona.

James Akinjo had 25 points and eight assists to lead Arizona after missing all of his nine shots in a loss to Southern California on Thursday.

Two of the Pac-12’s top offensive teams played like it in their first of two meetings this season.

The Bruins and Wildcats traded baskets early in the first half before UCLA used a 12-0 run to go up seven. Campbell, playing on his birthday, had 14 points at halftime 12 straight at one point and UCLA shot 15 of 25.

Arizona made its final five shots and went 16 of 31 overall tie it at 41-all.

The second half turned into a grind, nearly every possession a fight for space.

UCLA held Arizona without a field goal for more than five minutes to push the lead to 62-54 midway through, but the Wildcats clawed back.

The Bruins didn’t hit a field goal over the final 4:38, but played well enough on defense to close it out.

BIG PICTURE

UCLA will likely move into the AP Top 25 on Monday after pulling off a difficult road sweep of the Pac-12’s desert schools.

Arizona had been on a roll until the Southern California schools came to town. The Wildcats now have a big uphill climb in the Pac-12.

UP NEXT

UCLA hosts Washington State on Thursday.

Arizona plays at Oregon State Thursday.

