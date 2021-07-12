Tokyo Olympics: Know Your Olympian - Udayan Mane, Golf

For Udayan Mane, the dream of representing India was fast disappearing when Anirban Lahiri was selected for the last available 60th position for Tokyo 2020.

Surprisingly, his luck took a turn for good as Argentine golfer Emiliano Grillo pulled out of the Olympics, moving rankings one step upwards, making room for Mane.

Mane, who was born in Chennai and brought up in Bengaluru, is all set for his Olympics debut now.

Mane and Lahiri both learnt the ropes together in Bengaluru during their days as beginners.

Mane has a good feeling about going to Japan. In 2014, he finished 13th at the Eisenhower Trophy event. His mother has also visited Japan when she used to work in a company that has its headquarters in Japan.

Age – 30

Sports/Discipline – Golf

World Ranking – 365

First Olympic Games – Tokyo 2020

Major Achievements

6th — 2018 Bank BRI Indonesia Open

10th — 2017 Bashundhara Bangladesh Open

104th — 2018 Asian Tour Order of Merit

131st — 2017 Asian Tour Order of Merit

169th — 2016 Asian Tour Order of Merit

National Championships

Winner — Men’s Golf, 2021 Delhi-NCR Open

Winner — Men’s Golf, 2020 PGTI Players Championship

Winner — Men’s Golf, 2020 Golconda Masters Golf Championship

Winner — Men’s Golf, 2019 PGTI Players Championship

Winner — Men’s Golf, 2015 PGTI Players Championship

Golf Tours

3rd in Order of Merit - Men’s Golf, 2020-21 Professional Golf Tour of India

Order of Merit Titleist - Men’s Golf, 2019 Asian Tour

Tokyo Olympics Qualification

Mane made it to his maiden Olympics after an Argentine golfer withdrew his name.

Recent Performances

Mane has won three events in the 2020-21 Professional Golf Tour of India - Delhi-NCR Open 2021, Tata Steel PGTI Players Championship 2020, Golconda Masters Golf Championship 2020. He has featured at 3rd position in the Order of Merit of Professional Golf Tour in India for the 2020-21 session. Three times winner of the PGTI Players Championship, Mane has been a Titleist in Asian Tour in 2019. In 2018, he finished 6th in the Indonesian Open. For 14 months, Mane has twice been the highest-ranking Indian golfer.

