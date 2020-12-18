News18 Logo

sports

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #VaccineTracker#CricketCoronavirus#CovidData
News18» News»Sports»Udenyi Leads Seattle Over College Of Idaho 78-54
1-MIN READ

Udenyi Leads Seattle Over College Of Idaho 78-54

Udenyi Leads Seattle Over College Of Idaho 78-54

Emeka Udenyi recorded 12 points and 10 rebounds to lead Seattle to a 7854 win over NAIA's College of Idaho on Thursday night.

SEATTLE: Emeka Udenyi recorded 12 points and 10 rebounds to lead Seattle to a 78-54 win over NAIA’s College of Idaho on Thursday night.

Udenyi collected Seattle’s first double-double of the season. Darrion Trammell had 16 points and six assists for Seattle (5-4). Riley Grigsby added 15 points. Vasja Pandza had 13 points.

Jalen Galloway had 13 points and eight rebounds for the Coyotes.

The teams have one previous meeting, a 76-64 win at home for the College of Idaho on Dec. 20, 1982.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

Elements of this were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com


  • Tags:
  • First Published:
Next Story

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...