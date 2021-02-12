Udupi Man Breaks, Indian Usain Bolt, Srinivas Gowda's Record in Kambala Racing

A 23-year-old man from Udupi has created a new record by running the 100 metre distance of Kambala (traditional buffalo race of Karnataka) using buffaloes in just 9.15 seconds.

The buffaloes that Vishwanath Devadiga rode at the KantabareBoodabare Kambala race at Aikala in Dakshina Kannada district on February 6 covered the distance in 9.15 seconds, breaking the record of Srinivas Gowda who covered the distance in 9.55 seconds last year, sources said.

Vishwanath belongs to Kergalu village in Byndoor taluk of Udupi distric. Vishwanath said Kambala enthusiasts of Byndoor, Suresh Kadinatar and Venkat Poojary, motivated him to become a Kambala racer.

He has been participating in Kambala races for the last seven years. Kambala is an annual race held in Karnataka where people sprint through paddy fields with the buffaloes.