UEFA Champions League 2020-21 Ajax vs Atalanta LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online, TV Telecast, Team News

The UEFA Champions League is upon us once more as Atalanta take on an in-form Ajax side at the Amsterdam Arena on Wednesday. Both teams need a win as they are slogging it out to stay in the competition and hence, would want to put their best foot forward in a do-or-die clash for them. The UEFA Champions League 2020-21 Ajax vs Atalanta fixture will kick off at 11:25 pm.

Atalanta have had a middling season so far and they need to hit the ground running very quickly against Ajax.

UEFA Champions League 2020-21 Ajax vs Atalanta: Team News, Injury Update

Ajax have to deal with a number of injury concerns as they will be without David Neres and Noussair Mazraoui in this game. Also, Mohammed Kudus will be unavailable as he is recuperating from injury.

For Atlanta, Robin Gosens and Aleksey Miranchuk will miss out after they tested positive for the coronavirus . Mattia Caldara, Pierluigi Gollini, and Sam Lammers are all injured and hence, will have to miss out.

UEFA Champions League 2020-21 Ajax Possible Starting XI vs Atalanta: Andre Onana; Nicolas Tagliafico, Daley Blind, Perr Schuurs, Sean Klaiber; Ryan Gravenberch, Edson Alvarez, Davy Klaassen; Dusan Tadic, Lassina Traore, Antony

UEFA Champions League 2020-21 Atalanta Possible Starting XI vs Ajax: Marco Sportiello; Rafael Toloi, Cristian Romero, Berat Djimsiti; Johan Mojica, Remo Freuler, Marten de Roon, Hans Hateboer; Alejandro Gomez, Duvan Zapata, Luis Muriel

